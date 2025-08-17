Sunday, August 17, 2025 | 06:37 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Sports / Football News / Amorim drops Hojlund from squad to face Arsenal amid Milan interest

Ruben Amorim has surprisingly left Rasmus Hojlund out of Manchester United’s squad for the season-opener against Arsenal at Old Trafford. The decision follows the high-profile acquisition of Benjamin Sesko, which appears to have pushed Hojlund down the pecking order. 
 
Reports from The Athletic suggest Hojlund has been informed that earning game time won’t be straightforward this season, with the club willing to entertain offers for the striker. Despite the uncertain situation, Hojlund remains determined to stay and reclaim his spot, although a potential move to AC Milan has been mooted. 
 
 
The Broader Picture
 
United’s season kicks off against title contenders Arsenal, who themselves have beefed up their squad with signings such as Martin Zubimendi, Viktor Gyökeres, Noni Madueke, Christian Nørgaard, and Cristhian Mosquera, clear signals of intent to mount a title assault.
 
On United’s end, Amorim has reinforced the attack by bringing in Sesko, Bryan Mbeumo, and Matheus Cunha. However, concerns linger around midfield and defense as the team looks to rebound from a middling previous campaign.
 
Hojlund's omission seems deliberate and symbolic, signaling the manager's dissatisfaction with his last season's output, just four Premier League goals, and perhaps nudging him toward a fresh start.  With speculation linking him to AC Milan and whispers of his father entertaining offers, his future at Old Trafford now seems uncertain.
 

