Business Standard

Saturday, January 04, 2025 | 08:42 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Sports / Football News / Barcelona faces setback as Spanish League denies Dani Olmo's registration

Barcelona faces setback as Spanish League denies Dani Olmo's registration

The players were only registered through the end of 2024 and Barcelona failed to meet the league's financial fair-play rules by the end-of-the-year deadline

FC Barcelona

FC Barcelona. Photo: X

AP Madrid
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 04 2025 | 8:39 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Spanish league and Spain's soccer federation on Saturday again denied Barcelona's request to register Dani Olmo and Pau Vctor for the rest of the season.

The players were only registered through the end of 2024 and Barcelona failed to meet the league's financial fair-play rules by the end-of-the-year deadline.

The league and the federation said in a joint statement that even though Barcelona eventually was able to meet the salary-cap rules, the players can't be registered again after already having been dropped because of the missed deadline.

Coach Hansi Flick said Friday he was not happy with the situation but had expressed confidence in the club to have the players registered. He spoke ahead of the team's Copa del Rey match against fourth-division club Barbastro on Saturday.

 

Barcelona could still try to go to the courts to register the players, though its previous attempts were all rejected.

Also Read

Manchester City

Champions League: Man City stumble vs Juventus; Barcelona, Arsenal win

Dortmund vs Barcelona

UEFA Champions League: Dortmund vs Barcelona live time, streaming

FC Barcelona

Raphina help Barcelona break La Liga slump with 5-1 victory over Mallorca

Camp Nou, Barcelona

Barcelona lose at home for 1st time this season, falling 2-1 to Las Palmas

Raphinha

Raphinha's versatile scoring drives Flick's impressive Barcelona start

Barcelona argued that the deadline for registering new players should be at the end of January, when the transfer windows closes, and not the end of December as the league currently requires.

Barcelona was able to finally increase its salary cap after reportedly receiving a payment on Friday of 100 million euros ($103 million) for VIP seats at the renovated Camp Nou stadium.

Each Spanish league club has a salary cap that is calculated based on a series of factors, including revenues, costs and debts. It is proportional to roughly 70% of a club's revenues.

Barcelona has endured difficulties registering some players recently because of its financial struggles. It has resorted to a series of financial levers in recent years, including the sale of future television rights. The club's financial struggles led to the departure of Lionel Messi in 2021.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi holds IPO for real estate assets, portfolio valued at $232 mn

Football, soccer

Soccer fan in Scotland ejected for alleged racial abuse of player, arrested

Bruno Fernandes, Manchester United

Man United's Bruno Fernandes shown red card in 2-0 defeat to Wolves

Erling Haaland Premier League

Haaland misses penalty as Man City drop points in 1-1 draw with Everton

Cristiano Ronaldo

Football star Cristiano Ronaldo takes family to Lapland for Christmas

Topics : FC Barcelona La Liga

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 04 2025 | 8:38 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEIndo Farm Equipment IPO AllotmentPunjab PCS 2025 notificationHoliday Calendar 2025Ind vs Aus 5th Test Day 1 LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon