Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Brazil coach Diniz fired, Sao Paulo's Dorival Junior could replace him

Brazil coach Fernando Diniz was fired by the confederation president, a day after the latter got his job back

Diniz fired from Brazil's football coach position, Dorival Junior could replace him. Photo: X

Diniz fired from Brazil's football coach position, Dorival Junior could replace him. Photo: X

AP Rio de Janeiro
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 06 2024 | 4:28 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Brazil coach Fernando Diniz was fired by the confederation president, a day after the latter got his job back.
The Brazilian Football Confederation said in a statement that president Ednaldo Rodrigues informed Diniz that he wanted to advance the process of choice of a permanent coach.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Diniz was contracted to the middle of the year as Rodrigues expected Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti to take the Brazil job before the Copa America in June in the United States. However, Ancelotti recently extended his stay at Madrid.
Diniz was splitting Brazil duties with coaching Fluminense, the Copa Libertadores champion.
Rodrigues was returned to office by Brazil's Supreme Court on Thursday, one month after a Rio de Janeiro court ousted him and his directors and triggered an election process that was questioned by FIFA.
The CBF thanks Fernando Diniz for his work, his dedication, his seriousness and for the challenge of revamping Brazil, a statement said.
Neither Diniz nor Fluminense have yet reacted to the sacking.
Rodrigues told Fluminense before breaking the news to Diniz, a CBF source told the Associated Press on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss it.
"Ednaldo's deal with Diniz was for him to stay until Ancelotti came. Since Ancelotti will not come, there needs to be a change, the source said.
The CBF was preparing an offer for Sao Paulo coach Dorival Jnior to take over, the source added. Jnior has won the Copa Libertadores and Brazilian Cup.
Brazil is sixth in South American World Cup qualifying, eight points behind leader Argentina. South America has six qualifying spots for the 2026 tournament. The seventh-placed team will go into intercontinental playoffs.
Diniz was Brazil's coach in all six games so far. They beat Bolivia and Peru, drew with Venezuela at home, and lost to Uruguay, Colombia and Argentina. The next two rounds are in September after the Copa America.
Brazil's next matches will be in March; friendlies against England and Spain in Europe.

Also Read

Brazil Supreme Court ruling returns soccer confederation prez to office

Brazil ends year in poor shape under interim coach as it awaits Ancelotti

World Cup Qualifiers: Messi doubtful starter; Vinicius back with Brazil

UCL: Bellingham's last-gasp goal give Real Madrid win over Union Berlin

Felipe Massa ready to go to court as he claims was robbed of 2008 F1 title

AIFF evaluates possibility of implementing Additional Video Review System

Mario Zagallo, World Cup winning player, coach for Brazil, dies at age 92

Arsenal to wear all white in campaign against knife crime, youth violence

Brazil Supreme Court ruling returns soccer confederation prez to office

England forward Sancho on verge of Borussia Dortmund return: Reports

Firing Diniz came three days before FIFA and CONMEBOL executives visit to discuss alleged third-party interference to get rid of the CBF leadership, which was reversed by the Supreme Court. FIFA was threatening to suspend Brazil from international competitions because of it.
Rodrigues was removed as president on Dec. 7 by the Rio court due to alleged irregularities in his election in 2022. But Supreme Court Justice Gilmar Mendes annulled that decision saying there was evident risk of damage if Brazil was blocked from competing in Paris Olympic qualifiers this month because of the interference.
Squads had to be submitted to FIFA by Friday, and soccer's governing body did not accept a list sent by temporary CBF officials days ago.
Rodrigues sent the CBF's list hours after he fired Diniz.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Brazil football

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 06 2024 | 4:28 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveSBI Clerk Prelims Exam 2024Covid-19 Cases UpdateAditya L-1 Mission LiveTesla Smaller Fast-Charging BatteriesIIT Bombay Salary PackagesDelhi Air QualityBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon