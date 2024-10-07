Business Standard
Home / Sports / Football News / Check the 5 key takeaways from Premier League after match week 7 here

Check the 5 key takeaways from Premier League after match week 7 here

The story of this Premier League season continues to unfold, and as the teams go into the break, one thing is clear: the race for the top 4 is far from decided, and the competition is heating up.

Premier League 2024-25

Premier League 2024-25

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 07 2024 | 10:54 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Matchweek 7 of the Premier League 2024-25 season saw plenty of drama and movement in the top half of the table, as the race for the top 4 places became even more intriguing. But amidst all the shuffling, one thing remained constant: Liverpool's resolve to stay at the top.

Liverpool not letting go easily

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Under Arne Slot, Liverpool have shown they are here for the long haul. Their almost flawless run in the league has been blemished just once, in a shock defeat against Nottingham Forest at Anfield. But their resilience was on full display again in the narrow 1-0 win over Crystal Palace on Saturday. It was a gritty performance that spoke volumes about their ambitions for the title. The Reds are not making it easy for anyone to snatch that top spot from them this season.

Check Premier League points table here

 

Man City, Arsenal looking on track

Both Manchester City and Arsenal, last season’s top 2, have had their share of hiccups this season, but they continue to keep the pressure on Liverpool. Just a single point separates the three teams now. However, both sides are missing their creative spark with their star midfielders—Rodri for City and Odegaard for Arsenal—sidelined. Yet, even without these key players, the clubs have managed to stay in striking distance, showing their depth and determination to keep up in the title race.

United’s struggle continues

More From This Section

FC Barcelona

First-half hat trick for Lewandowski as Barcelona remain on top in LaLiga

AC Milan, football, soccer

Goalkeepers save 3 penalty kicks during Fiorentina vs AC Milan match

Real Madrid

Real Madrid extends Carvajal's contract despite tests showing knee injury

Arsenal FC (Pic-Twitter)

Kai Havertz withdraws from Germany's Nations League squad amid knee problem

Erik ten Hag

Ten Hag's future hangs in the balance as Manchester United draw at Villa

For Erik ten Hag's Manchester United, the struggles are mounting. Currently sitting in 14th place, they seem to be finding it tough to click, especially in the Premier League. Another goalless draw, this time against Aston Villa, has left fans divided. While some see the clean sheet as a silver lining, others are beginning to question the lack of a clear style or identity in United's play. The pressure is certainly building on ten Hag to find a solution as the weeks roll on.

Brighton going strong again

Brighton and Hove Albion are once again proving their strength under manager Fabian Hurzeler. They’ve not only begun the season on a high, but they’ve also managed to beat two of the traditional top 6 sides in their opening 7 matches. Their spirited 3-2 comeback win over Tottenham from 2 goals down epitomised the belief and confidence this side has. Currently sitting 6th, Brighton are definitely in the conversation for a top 4 spot this season, and their performances suggest they won’t be slowing down anytime soon.

International break giving sides time to recover

With the October international break looming, teams will have a crucial window to regroup and heal. Injuries have plagued many squads, but this break will give them a chance to bring their key players back into the fold. Managers will be hoping that their players return unscathed from national duty as they prepare for the intense battles ahead.


Also Read

Premier League 2024/25

Premier League 2024-25 points table, standings, top 5 highest goal-scorers

Aston Villa vs Manchester United highlights, Premier League 2024/25

Premier League highlights: Man United play out 0-0 draw against Aston Villa

Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest Premier League

Premier League preview: Chelsea vs Nottingham live time (IST) and streaming

Premier League 2024-25 Aston Villa vs Manchester United

Premier League preview: Aston Villa vs Man United live time, streaming

Premier League MCI vs FUL

Premier League: Manchester City vs Fulham live time (IST) and streaming

Topics : English Premier League football sports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 07 2024 | 10:54 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market TodayWorld Smile Day 2024ChatGPT CanvasLatest News LIVEOvarian Cancer VaccineIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon