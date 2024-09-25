Business Standard
Former France, Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane announces retirement

Former France, Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane announces retirement

AP Como (Italy)
Sep 25 2024 | 5:27 PM IST

Former France and Real Madrid centre-back Raphael Varane announced his retirement on Wednesday, ending a career that included a World Cup title and a big haul of club trophies.
The 31-year-old Varane signed with promoted Serie A club Como in July, but injured his knee during his only appearance with the club an Italian Cup match against Sampdoria last month.
In my career, I have taken on many challenges, rose to occasion after occasion, almost all of it was supposed to be impossible, Varane wrote on Instagram.
Reflecting on these moments, it is with immense pride and a feeling of fulfilment that I am announcing my retirement from the game that we all love.
 
Varane was arguably the tournament's standout defender when France won the 2018 World Cup in Russia. He also helped Madrid to four Champions League titles and three La Liga trophies.
He moved to Manchester United in 2021 but was restricted to 95 appearances in his three seasons in England mainly because of injuries. Varane began his career at Lens.

From Lens to Madrid to Manchester, and playing for our national team. I have defended every badge with everything I have, and loved every minute of the journey, Varane said.
I have no regrets, I wouldn't change a thing. I have won more than I could have even dreamed of."

Varane had already retired from France's national team, a few months after the World Cup final defeat to Argentina in 2022.
Varane said he would remain at Como: Just without using my boots and shin pads. Something, I am looking forward to sharing more about soon.
Como got its first Serie A victory in more than 21 years when coach Cesc Fabregas' team won 3-2 at Atalanta on Tuesday.

