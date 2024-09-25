Business Standard
Home / Sports / Football News / Cesc Fabregas' Como gets 1st Serie A victory in more than 21 years

Cesc Fabregas' Como gets 1st Serie A victory in more than 21 years

Delightful second-half goals from Gabriel Strefezza and Alieu Fadera, as well as an own goal from Atalanta defender Sead Kolasinac saw newly promoted Como fight back for its first win in Italy

Football, soccer

Football, soccer(Photo: Reuters)

AP Bergamo (Italy)
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 25 2024 | 4:21 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Como got its first Serie A win in more than 21 years as Cesc Fabregas' team won 3-2 at Atalanta in a rescheduled match.
Delightful second-half goals from Gabriel Strefezza and Alieu Fadera, as well as an own goal from Atalanta defender Sead Kolasinac saw newly promoted Como fight back for its first win in the Italian top flight since May 2003.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
It was a third defeat of the season for Atalanta, which drew 0-0 against Arsenal in the Champions League last week.
The match which was a local derby was originally meant to take place on Monday night but had to be postponed by 24 hours due to heavy rains in Bergamo and a waterlogged pitch.
 
Atalanta took the lead in the 18th minute when a corner was headed out but only as far as Davide Zappacosta, who volleyed into the bottom left corner from just outside the area.
However, Como got more into the match and managed to level just 20 seconds into the second half with a well-worked move as Sergi Roberto backheeled a pass from Ignace Van der Brempt into the path of Strefezza and he fired into the far bottom corner.

More From This Section

ISL all-time top scorers

Top 10 superstars who rule the goalscoring charts in Indian Super League

Manchester City

How will Manchester City cope with the absence of Rodri in Premier League?

Chelsea vs Manchester City Highlights

Manchester City midfielder Rodri in Spain for tests on injured knee

Football, sports, nivia, aiff

Cherian leads India's challenge to qualify for 1st AFC U-20 Asian Cup

football

Football pitch collapses as parts of the UK are hit by flash floods

Como turned things around completely in the 54th minute, albeit it with a large slice of fortune when Nicols Paz's strike was deflected off Kolasinac to completely wrongfoot Atalanta goalkeeper Marco Carnesecchi.
Things went from bad to worse for the hosts four minutes later as Fadera latched onto a long ball over the top from Paz and turned Atalanta captain Marten de Roon inside out before firing into the far bottom corner.
Ademola Lookman converted a penalty for Atalanta with the last kick of the match after Alberto Dossena had fouled Vanja Vlahovic deep in stoppage time.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Uefa Champions League, Football

UEFA to not give 2027 Champions League final to San Siro in Milan

Manchester United Erik ten Hag

Erik ten Hag worried about risk of injuries in congested schedule ahead

Manchester United vs FC Twente

Europa League 2024: Manchester United vs Twente live match time, streaming

Alisson Becker

Liverpool FC sets target for Alisson's return from hamstring injury

Punjab FC vs Hyderabad FC

ISL 2024: Punjab FC vs Hyderabad FC, live time, telecast and streaming

Topics : football Serie A

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 25 2024 | 4:21 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEJammu & Kashmir Assembly Election LIVEWTC 2023-25 Points TableMarket TodayManba Finance IPOEasemytrip Share Price TodayBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon