Top 10 superstars who rule the goalscoring charts in Indian Super League

India’s top-flight football league, the Indian Super League (ISL), has witnessed many prolific goal scorers who have etched their names in the hall of fame.

While some players managed to score goals for fun, others performed when it mattered the most for their sides. From the likes of Sunil Chhetri to Lallianzuala Chhangte, the list of all-time ISL top scorers includes some big names.

Top 10 all-time topscorers in Indian Super League Player Goals Bartholomew Ogbeche 61 goals in 89 matches Sunil Chhetri 55 goals in 143 matches Roy Krishna 51 goals in 94 matches Ferran Corominas 47 goals in 50 matches Diego Mauricio 38 goals in 69 matches Cleiton Silva 36 goals in 78 matches Lallianzuala Chhangte 35 goals in 128 matches Marcelinho 33 goals in 73 matches Hugo Boumos 28 goals in 91 matches Jorge Pereyra Diaz 27 goals in 51 matches

Top 5 goalscorers over the years -



Diego Mauricio



Currently playing for Odisha FC, Mauricio has also featured for Mumbai City FC and has secured his place in the top five all-time scorers of the league, with 38 goals so far.

Ferran Corominas



The former FC Goa striker is known for his goal-scoring skills, taking 4th place on the all-time table with an incredible record of 47 goals in just 50 games.

Roy Krishna



With experience across several ISL clubs, including ATK Mohun Bagan, Mohun Bagan Super Giant, Bengaluru FC, and Odisha FC, Krishna has netted 51 goals in the ISL over the years.

Sunil Chhetri



The former Indian captain holds the 2nd spot on the all-time charts with 55 goals. A long-time servant of Bengaluru FC, Chhetri also played for Mumbai City FC in the league’s first two seasons.

Bartholomew Ogbeche



Sitting at the top of the all-time ISL goal-scoring list, Ogbeche has donned the shirts of four different teams in his ISL career. Starting with NorthEast United, he went on to play for Kerala Blasters, Mumbai City FC, and Hyderabad FC, and tops the chart with 61 goals.