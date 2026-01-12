Monday, January 12, 2026 | 03:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Sports / Football News / Liverpool hit as defender Conor Bradley sustains serious knee injury blow

Liverpool hit as defender Conor Bradley sustains serious knee injury blow

Liverpool said Bradley would have an operation in the coming days before starting his rehabilitation

Liverpool defender Conor Bradley

Liverpool defender Conor Bradley

AP Liverpool
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 12 2026 | 3:36 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Liverpool defender Conor Bradley will undergo surgery after sustaining a significant knee injury, the Premier League club.

Bradley was injured late in Thursday's 0-0 draw against Arsenal.

Liverpool said Bradley would have an operation in the coming days before starting his rehabilitation.

No time frame is being placed on his return to playing at this stage of the process, it said in a statement.

Bradley was left writhing around in pain near the sideline after landing awkwardly on his left knee making a clearance in stoppage time against Arsenal.

Also Read

Real Madrid vs Barcelona El Clasico live streaming

Real Madrid vs Barcelona Spanish Super Cup final live time and streaming

INT vs LIV UCL

Inter vs Liverpool UEFA Champions League live match time, streaming

Jurgen Klopp, Pep Guardiola

Football icons salute Pep Guardiola ahead of his 1,000th match as manager

Bukayo Saka

Sunderland strike late as Arsenal's winning streak ends in 2-2 draw

UEFA Champions League

Champions League: Bayern stun PSG, Liverpool down Madrid at Anfield

Arsenal's Gabriel Martinelli sparked an angry reaction from Liverpool players when he tried to bundle Bradley off the field in the final seconds to try to get the game going.

 

He has since apologized.

Conor and I have messaged and I've already apologized to him, Martinelli wrote in a post on Instagram. I really didn't understand he was seriously injured in the heat of the moment.

I want to say I'm deeply sorry for reacting. Sending Conor all my best again for a quick recovery.

Commentating on Sky Sports, former England and Manchester United defender Gary Neville called Martinelli's behavior absolutely disgraceful.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Manchester United

Man United FA Cup exit sparks debate over interim coach choice ahead

FC Barcelona

Real Madrid vs Barcelona HIGHLIGHTS Spanish Super Cup final: 10-men Barca beat Real 3-2 in Jeddah

Raphinha

Raphinha comes back to haunt Real Madrid as Barca lift Spanish Super Cup

Spanish Super Cup full list of winners

Which team has won the most Spanish Super Cup titles? Check full list here

Lamine Yamal changes his profile picture in possibly another attempt to agitate the Madrid fan base

Lamine Yamal's cryptic move ahead of Real Madrid vs Barcelona Super Cup tie

Topics : Liverpool Football Club England Premier League

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 12 2026 | 3:35 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks to buy todayBCCL IPO GMPPax SilicaNational Youth Day 2026Gold and Silver Rate TodayQ3 Results TodayPM Modi Friedrich MerzPersonal Finance