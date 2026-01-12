Liverpool hit as defender Conor Bradley sustains serious knee injury blow
Liverpool said Bradley would have an operation in the coming days before starting his rehabilitation
Listen to This Article
Liverpool defender Conor Bradley will undergo surgery after sustaining a significant knee injury, the Premier League club.
Bradley was injured late in Thursday's 0-0 draw against Arsenal.
Liverpool said Bradley would have an operation in the coming days before starting his rehabilitation.
No time frame is being placed on his return to playing at this stage of the process, it said in a statement.
Bradley was left writhing around in pain near the sideline after landing awkwardly on his left knee making a clearance in stoppage time against Arsenal.
Also Read
Arsenal's Gabriel Martinelli sparked an angry reaction from Liverpool players when he tried to bundle Bradley off the field in the final seconds to try to get the game going.
He has since apologized.
Conor and I have messaged and I've already apologized to him, Martinelli wrote in a post on Instagram. I really didn't understand he was seriously injured in the heat of the moment.
I want to say I'm deeply sorry for reacting. Sending Conor all my best again for a quick recovery.
Commentating on Sky Sports, former England and Manchester United defender Gary Neville called Martinelli's behavior absolutely disgraceful.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Jan 12 2026 | 3:35 PM IST