Raphinha comes back to haunt Real Madrid as Barca lift Spanish Super Cup

Barcelona's Brazilian winger, Raphinha, once again proved to be a thorn in Real Madrid’s side with a performance that left Los Blancos frustrated in the Spanish Super Cup final on Sunday. His two goals helped Barcelona secure a thrilling 3-2 win over their arch-rivals, and in doing so, he continued his remarkable record against Madrid. With this victory, Raphinha now boasts 10 goal involvements (6 goals, 4 assists) in his 12 appearances against Real Madrid since joining the Catalan club.

Early Miss Sets the Tone

The final was only just beginning when Raphinha had his first major chance to put Barcelona in front. A brilliant ball from Lamine Yamal, who spotted the space behind Real’s defense, found Raphinha in a one-on-one with Thibaut Courtois. The Brazilian winger, looking to break the deadlock early, aimed for the far post with a left-footed finish. But his shot drifted wide, missing a golden opportunity.

It could have been a costly miss, but Raphinha's response was ruthless, showing the mentality of a big-game player, he was quick to shake off the error and seize his next chance with clinical precision.

Making No Mistake This Time

Barely a few moments after the miss, Raphinha got another chance to make his mark. The ball fell to him just inside midfield, and with pressure from Real Madrid's Aurélien Tchouaméni, the Brazilian surged forward with purpose. Cutting inside onto his left foot, he fired a low, powerful strike that skipped past Courtois and found the back of the net. Barcelona were 1-0 up, and the game had taken on a new energy, one that Barcelona would not relinquish.

A Familiar Script Against Real Madrid

This wasn’t the first time Raphinha had punished Real Madrid in a high-stakes encounter. His goal marked his sixth against Los Blancos, continuing a trend of big-game performances that have become a hallmark of his Blaugrana career. Since joining Barcelona, Raphinha has become accustomed to rising to the occasion in matches against Madrid, with his tally of six goals and four assists against them making him a constant threat.

A Big-Game Player When It Matters Most

As Barcelona fought to hold onto their lead in a dramatic second half, Raphinha once again delivered. His deflected shot in the 73rd minute proved to be the decisive strike, putting Barcelona ahead 3-2 and sealing the victory. Even as tempers flared and both teams battled with everything on the line, Raphinha's influence was undeniable.

When the spotlight is brightest, Raphinha always seems to rise to the occasion. His goals in this final not only handed Barcelona their 16th Spanish Super Cup title but also reaffirmed his status as a player who thrives in the most important moments. Against Real Madrid, Raphinha continues to deliver, proving once again that his impact on the biggest stage is no coincidence.

With a total of 10 goal involvements against Madrid, Raphinha has well and truly made a name for himself as one of the key figures in this ongoing rivalry, and his performance in the Super Cup final will only add to his growing legacy at Barcelona.