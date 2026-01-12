Which team has won the most Spanish Super Cup titles? Check full list here
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
Barcelona will aim to secure a record-extending 16th Spanish Super Cup title when they face fierce rivals Real Madrid in the final this Sunday (Monday IST). This marks the fourth consecutive meeting between the two teams in the competition’s final. Check RMA vs BAR Spanish Super Cup final LIVE SCORE UPDATES here
In last year's final, Barcelona triumphed 5-2, with Raphinha scoring twice, and Robert Lewandowski, Lamine Yamal, and Alejandro Balde also getting on the scoresheet. For Real Madrid, Kylian Mbappe and Rodrygo found the back of the net, but it wasn’t enough to prevent Barcelona’s dominant win.
The Spanish Super Cup was originally introduced in 1982 as a two-team competition, featuring the winners of La Liga and the Copa del Rey. However, in 2019, the format was expanded to include the top two finishers from both competitions, creating a four-team tournament. Barcelona and Real Madrid, as the dominant forces in Spanish football, have frequently contested this prestigious final, making their rivalry in this tournament even more intense. Which team has won most Spanish Super Cups?
As expected, Spain's footballing giants dominate the Supercopa, with Barcelona holding the record for the most wins. The Catalans have claimed the title 15 times, including as part of their historic domestic treble in the 2024–25 season.
Barcelona particularly excelled in the 2010s, securing five Supercopa titles during the decade. Led by Lionel Messi, they triumphed in three encounters against Sevilla and once against both Real Madrid and Atlético Madrid, adding to a legacy that began in 1983.
Real Madrid, while still trailing their arch-rivals, have an impressive 13 Supercopa victories. However, their desire to surpass Barcelona remains strong, as they are not accustomed to being second-best.
Also Read
In joint-third place, both Athletic Club and Deportivo La Coruña have won three Supercopa titles. Deportivo takes pride in winning all three of their appearances, while Athletic Club enjoyed more recent success with trophies in 2015 and 2021.
Atlético Madrid, with two Supercopa wins from 10 attempts, rounds out the list of teams with multiple trophies. Their victories, separated by nearly three decades, came in 1985 and 2014, cementing their place as one of the competition's notable sides.
|Spanish Super Cup full list of winners
|Year
|Winner
|1982
|Real Sociedad
|1983
|FC Barcelona
|1984
|Athletic Club
|1985
|Atletico Madrid
|1988
|Real Madrid
|1989
|Real Madrid
|1990
|Real Madrid
|1991
|FC Barcelona
|1992
|FC Barcelona
|1993
|Real Madrid
|1994
|FC Barcelona
|1995
|Deportivo La Coruña
|1996
|FC Barcelona
|1997
|Real Madrid
|1998
|Real Mallorca
|1999
|Valencia
|2000
|Deportivo La Coruña
|2001
|Real Madrid
|2002
|Deportivo La Coruña
|2003
|Real Madrid
|2004
|Real Zaragoza
|2005
|FC Barcelona
|2006
|FC Barcelona
|2007
|Sevilla
|2008
|Real Madrid
|2009
|FC Barcelona
|2010
|FC Barcelona
|2011
|FC Barcelona
|2012
|Real Madrid
|2013
|FC Barcelona
|2014
|Atletico Madrid
|2015
|Athletic Club
|2016
|FC Barcelona
|2017
|Real Madrid
|2018
|FC Barcelona
|2019-20
|Real Madrid
|2020-21
|Athletic Club
|2021-22
|Real Madrid
|2022-23
|FC Barcelona
|2023-24
|Real Madrid
|2024-25
|FC Barcelona
