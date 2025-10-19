Sunday, October 19, 2025 | 07:06 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Liverpool vs Manchester United Premier League live match time and streaming

Liverpool vs Manchester United Premier League live match time and streaming

Manchester United, under Ruben Amorim, are showing signs of recovery, winning two of their last three matches, including a 2-0 victory over Sunderland.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Oct 19 2025 | 7:05 PM IST

Once known for their dramatic late-game victories, Liverpool now finds themselves on the receiving end of such heartbreak, suffering back-to-back Premier League defeats with injury-time goals from Eddie Nketiah and Estevao Willian. Their recent loss to Chelsea, a 2-1 setback, allowed Arsenal to surge to the top of the table. Liverpool also endured a disappointing 1-0 defeat to Galatasaray in the Champions League, a match in which the Turkish side could have won by a bigger margin.
 
While some fans fear that this could mark the beginning of a prolonged decline, others see it as a result of the upheaval in the squad after the summer transfer window. Liverpool has struggled defensively, conceding nine goals in the league, the most among the top nine teams. They haven't kept a clean sheet since mid-September, and a third consecutive defeat would be a rare occurrence at Anfield.
 
 
Meanwhile, Manchester United, under Ruben Amorim, are showing signs of recovery, winning two of their last three matches, including a 2-0 victory over Sunderland. Despite still struggling on the road, United will arrive at Anfield with a positive mindset, hoping to leapfrog Liverpool in the standings. However, Amorim has yet to secure back-to-back wins in the Premier League.
 
Liverpool team news
 
Liverpool has had little positive news recently, but manager Slot provided some relief in his pre-match press conference, confirming that both Ibrahima Konate and Ryan Gravenberch are fit to face Manchester United. However, first-choice goalkeeper Alisson Becker, recovering from a hamstring injury, remains unavailable, along with Giovanni Leoni, who is out with an ACL injury. There was no update on Wataru Endo, although he was unlikely to make the matchday squad anyway.

After making history during World Cup Qualifying, Mohamed Salah couldn’t have asked for a better opportunity to rediscover his form, especially against Man United, where he's directly contributed to 19 Premier League goals, the most by any player against them.
 
Manchester United team news
 
Salah will face a weakened Manchester United defense this weekend, with Lisandro Martinez still weeks away from returning due to a knee injury, and Noussair Mazraoui (knock) and Ayden Heaven (unspecified) both uncertain for the match.
 
Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim reassured fans about Bruno Fernandes, Casemiro, Amad Diallo, and Matheus Cunha, who missed training on Thursday. All four were simply given extra rest after international duties and are available for the weekend fixture.
 
Cunha might have to settle for a spot on the bench again, as the in-form trio of Mason Mount, Benjamin Sesko, and Bryan Mbeumo are expected to be retained. However, Amorim is reportedly considering giving Manuel Ugarte a surprise start, after he was left out of the Uruguay squad. 
 
Liverpool vs Manchester United starting 11 (probable)
 
Liverpool starting 11 (probable): Mamardashvili; Szoboszlai, Konate, Van Dijk, Kerkez; Gravenberch, Jones; Salah, Wirtz, Gakpo; Ekitike
 
Manchester United starting 11 (probable): Lammens; Yoro, De Ligt, Shaw; Dalot, Fernandes, Ugarte, Dorgu; Mbeumo, Mount; Sesko
 
Premier League: Liverpool vs Manchester United live telecast and streaming details
 
When will the Premier League match between Liverpool and Manchester United be played?
The Premier League match between Liverpool and Manchester United will be played on October 19.
 
What time will the Premier League match between Liverpool and Manchester United begin on October 19?
The Premier League match between Liverpool and Manchester United will start at 9:00 PM IST.
 
What will be the venue for the Premier League match between Liverpool and Manchester United?
Anfield, Liverpool will host the Premier League match between Liverpool and Manchester United.
 
Where will the live telecast of the Premier League match between Liverpool and Manchester United be available in India?
The live telecast of the Premier League match between Liverpool and Manchester United will be available on the Star Sports Network in India.
 
Where will the live streaming of the Premier League match between Liverpool and Manchester United be available in India?
The live streaming of the Premier League match between Liverpool and Manchester United will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.

First Published: Oct 19 2025 | 7:05 PM IST

