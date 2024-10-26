Manchester United winger Antony wearing protective boot after injury

Business Standard
Manchester (England)
Oct 26 2024

Manchester United winger Antony is being assessed by doctors after injuring his left leg against Fenerbahce in the Europa League.

The Brazil international left the Ulker Stadium in Istanbul on crutches and wearing a protective boot Thursday night. United manager Erik ten Hag said it would take 24 hours to fully assess the severity of the injury.

It's really unlucky for him, Ten Hag said Friday. I feel real compassion for him when he worked so hard in training."  Antony came on as a substitute in the 73rd minute of the 1-1 draw but left the field on a stretcher in the 89th after falling to the ground and holding his left leg.

 

The forward, who signed from Ajax in 2022 after United paid a transfer fee of USD 95 million, has made only a start and four substitute appearances this season.

United plays West Ham United in the Premier League on Sunday when captain Bruno Fernandes will be available, having missed the Fenerbahce game through suspension.

Oct 26 2024

