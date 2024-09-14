Business Standard
Home / Sports / Football News / Premier League: Southampton vs Manchester United live time (IST), streaming

Premier League: Southampton vs Manchester United live time (IST), streaming

United require a win after a disappointing spell in the first three games. They have only three points from their first three fixtures, courtesy of defeats against Brighton and rivals Liverpool.

SOU vs MUFC live time and streaming

SOU vs MUFC live time and streaming

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 14 2024 | 12:08 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The international break is over and Premier League football returns this weekend. Erik ten Hag's Manchester United will kick off the match as they travel to Southampton to face the newly promoted side in their 4th match on September 14 at 5 PM IST.

United require a win after a disappointing spell in the first three games. They have only three points from their first three fixtures, courtesy of defeats against Brighton and rivals Liverpool.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Newly promoted Southampton will also be looking for their first win of the season, as they sit in 19th position with three defeats in as many games.
 

Southampton vs Manchester United Head-to-Head

United have maintained a significant advantage in their head-to-head record against Southampton in Premier League matches.

Total matches: 133

More From This Section

football

Delhi HC withdraws Anwar Ali's suspension, fresh consideration on Saturday

Bhaichung Bhutia

It's time to overhaul AIFF and have a new constitution: Bhaichung Bhutia

Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo creates history with 1 bn social media followers

football

Spanish footballer convicted of sexual assault for touching a mascot

Manchester United Erik ten Hag

Erik ten Hag shrugs off Ronaldo reopening wounds with Man United

Man Utd won: 68
Southampton won: 28
Draw: 37

Southampton vs Manchester United Head-to-Head (Last five Games)

The Red Devils usually perform well against Southampton, as shown in their last 5 meetings.

Man Utd won: 2
Southampton won: 0
Draw: 3

Southampton vs Manchester United Starting XI

Manchester United could include new signing Manuel Ugarte in their starting XI against Southampton after Casemiro's dismal performance against Liverpool. Coach Russell Martin may go with an unchanged XI from their 3-1 defeat to Brentford.

Manchester United Starting XI (Probable): Onana; Mazraoui, de Ligt, Martinez, Dalot; Ugarte, Mainoo; Fernandes; Rashford, Amad, Zirkzee

Southampton Starting XI (Probable): Ramsdale (GK), Harwood-Bellis, Bednarek, Stephens, Sugawara; Smallbone, Downes, Aribo; Walker-Peters, Armstrong, Brereton Diaz

Southampton vs Manchester United: Players to Look Out For

United fans will be eager to see their new Uruguayan signing make an impact against an out-of-form Southampton side. Aaron Ramsdale will also be looking forward to his home debut for Southampton.

Southampton vs Manchester United: Injured Players List

Manchester United: Yoro, Hojlund, Shaw, Mount, Malacia, Lindelof

Southampton: Gavin Bazunu

Southampton vs Manchester United Live Match Time (IST), Streaming, and Telecast Details

When will Southampton vs Manchester United be played in the Premier League 2024?

The match between Southampton and Manchester United will be played on Saturday, September 14.

What time will Southampton vs Manchester United start in India?

The match between Southampton and Manchester United will start at 5:00 PM IST.

Which channel will show the live telecast of Southampton vs Manchester United in India?

The live telecast of the match between Southampton and Manchester United will be available on the Star Sports network.

How do I watch live streaming of Southampton vs Manchester United in India?

The live streaming of the match between Southampton and Manchester United will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.

Also Read

Luis Diaz

Premier League: Next test for Slot is navigating Liverpool's busy schedule

Manchester United Erik ten Hag

Premier League: Man Utd vs Liverpool high-scoring fixtures of all-time

Manchester United

Premier League: Man United vs Liverpool head-to-head in last five meetings

Bukayo Saka

Premier League 2024/25 HIGHLIGHTS: 10-men Arsenal hold Brighton at Emirates stadium

Chelsea Football Club

Madueke nets hat trick for Chelsea; Arne Slot gets win in Anfield debut

Topics : English Premier League Manchester United

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 14 2024 | 12:08 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVECM Arvind Kejriwal NewsAmbernath Gas LeakPN Gadgil Jewellers IPOiPhone 16 Pre-Order SaleUPSC Mains Admit Card 2024 ReleasedBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon