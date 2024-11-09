Premier League, Man City vs Brighton live match time, streaming in India

Business Standard
The live streaming of the match between Brighton and Man City will be available on Disney+ Hotstar. Brighton vs Man City live match to begin at 11 PM IST today

Brighton vs Manchester City

Brighton vs Manchester City

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 09 2024 | 4:55 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Brighton are set to face defending champions Manchester City in the Premier League at the Amex stadium on November 9.
 
Manchester City are already trailing Premier League leaders Liverpool by two points and cannot afford to drop any more points in the race. A visit to Brighton & Hove Albion presents a tough challenge, but it also gives Pep Guardiola's team an opportunity to bounce back.
 
Brighton vs Manchester City: Head-to-head (last 6 games)
 
In the last six games between the Sea gulls and the Cityzens, it has been a one sided battle, with City winning 5 matches and drawing one.
 
 
Brighton team news
 
Brighton are still missing James Milner, Solly March, Lewis Dunk and Yankuba Minteh and will have to do with what they have got. 

Manchester City team news
 
City will have to bounce back with their midfield stars Rodri and Kevin de Bruyne still sidelined due to injuries. Foden is also set to feature and would be looking to get his first goal of the league as well.  
 
Brighton vs Manchester City: Players to watch out for
 
While Brighton will look to their attacking duo of Mitoma and Welbeck, City will bank on their goal machine Erling Haaland once again who rarely disappoints in the Premier League.
 
Brighton vs Manchester City: Predicted playing 11
 
Brighton playing 11 (probable): Verbruggen; Veltman, Van Hecke, Julio, Estupinan; Kadioglu, Hinshelwood, Ayari, Mitoma; Rutter, Welbeck
 
Manchester City playing 11 (probable): Ederson; Walker, Akanji, Ake, Gvardiol; Kovacic, Gundogan, Silva; Foden, Grealish, haaland
 

Brighton vs Manchester City live match time, streaming, and telecast details

 
When will Brighton vs Manchester City be played in the Premier League 2024?  
The match between Brighton and Manchester City will be played on Saturday, November 9.
 
What time will Brighton vs Manchester City start in India?   
The match between Brighton and Manchester City will start at 11:00 PM IST.
 
Which channel will show the live telecast of Brighton vs Manchester City in India? 
The live telecast of the match between Brighton vs Manchester City will be available on the Star Sports network.
 
How to watch the live streaming of Brighton vs Manchester City in India?  
The live streaming of the match between Brighton and Man City will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.

First Published: Nov 09 2024 | 4:55 PM IST

