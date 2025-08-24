Sunday, August 24, 2025 | 07:42 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Sports / Football News / Ronaldo becomes first footballer to score 100 goals for 4 different clubs

Ronaldo becomes first footballer to score 100 goals for 4 different clubs

The feat adds to Ronaldo's remarkable tallies with Real Madrid (450), Manchester United (145), and Juventus (101).

In the shootout, Ronaldo scored again from the spot, but Abdullah Al-Khaibari missed his attempt, allowing Al-Ahli to claim the first silverware of the Saudi season.

Anish Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 24 2025 | 7:40 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Cristiano Ronaldo etched another milestone into football history on Saturday, becoming the first player ever to score 100 competitive goals for four different clubs. His landmark strike came in the Saudi Super Cup final at Hong Kong Stadium, where Al-Nassr eventually lost 5-3 on penalties to Al-Ahli after a pulsating 2-2 draw in regulation time.
 
A century with Al-Nassr
 
Ronaldo, now 40, joined Al-Nassr in December 2022. His first-half penalty gave the Saudi Arabian side the lead and brought up his 100th goal for the club. The feat adds to his remarkable tallies with Real Madrid (450), Manchester United (145), and Juventus (101).
 
 
This achievement moves him clear of legends Isidro Langara, Romario, and Neymar, who had each scored a century for three clubs but never four.
 
Trophy wait continues

Despite his personal milestone, Ronaldo’s wait for a major trophy in Saudi Arabia goes on. Marcelo Brozovic restored Al-Nassr’s advantage late in the second half, only for Ibanez to head home a dramatic equaliser for Al-Ahli.
 
In the shootout, Ronaldo scored again from the spot, but Abdullah Al-Khaibari missed his attempt, allowing Al-Ahli to claim the first silverware of the Saudi season. 
 
Why this matters
 
The record cements Ronaldo’s status as a once-in-a-generation forward who has scored prolifically in England, Spain, Italy, Saudi Arabia, and internationally. He is already football’s all-time leading international scorer with 138 goals for Portugal and remains a central figure in the global game even at 40.
 
The big picture
 
Ronaldo’s century for Al-Nassr underlines his enduring ability to adapt and dominate across leagues and countries. While personal milestones continue to fall, the Portuguese star’s Saudi Arabian chapter is still missing a defining team triumph.
 
For Al-Nassr, the loss highlights the pressure to convert individual brilliance into collective success as rivals like Al-Ahli make early statements in the race for domestic supremacy. 

Topics : Football News Cristiano Ronaldo

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 24 2025 | 7:40 AM IST

