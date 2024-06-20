Shaqiri scores stunning goal in Switzerland's 1-1 draw at Euro 2024

It is the sixth-straight major international tournament in which Shaqiri has scored, dating to the World Cup in 2014. Image:X@XS_11official

Shaq did it again.

At the age of 32 and having left top-flight European soccer behind to play in MLS, Xherdan Shaqiri is back on the international stage and back scoring again.

His stunning first-half strike secured a 1-1 draw for Switzerland against Scotland at Euro 2024 on Wednesday.

That's three World Cups in a row and now three European Championships for the Chicago Fire forward. According to UEFA he is the first player to achieve that feat.

He proved tonight that he lives and breathes for moments like these, Switzerland coach Murat Yakin said.

Shaqiri rolled back the years with a first-time curling effort from about 20 meters out at Cologne Stadium.

Scotland led from the 13th minute when Scott McTominay's shot took a wicked deflection off Fabian Schar to beat Switzerland goalkeeper Yann Sommer.

But Shaqiri pounced on Anthony Ralston's loose pass in the 26th to even the match with a left-footed shot into the top corner and past Scotland keeper Angus Gunn.

If that chance falls to any other player in the Swiss team, it's not a goal, Scotland manager Steve Clarke said. You knew when it was rolling towards Shaqiri it was destined for the back of the net. He's a top, top player, so you don't give top, top players that kind of chance.

Shaqiri's career has seen him play for some of Europe's most iconic teams, including Bayern Munich, Inter Milan and Liverpool. He joined the Fire two years ago, but in that time has continued to produce for his country on the biggest stage.

Shaq always gives everything in training, Switzerland defender Manuel Akanji said. I don't know how many other players are able to score that goal.

The draw leaves Switzerland on four points, second in Group A behind Germany and likely to advance to the round of 16.

Germany became the first nation to advance after a 2-0 win over Hungary earlier in the day.

Scotland's hopes of making the knockout round depend on its final game against Hungary on Sunday and results elsewhere. No team has failed to advance from the group stage with four points.

Both teams had chances to win the game.

The Swiss should have taken the lead just before the hour mark when Dan Ndoye turned Kieran Tierney on the edge of the box. With just goalkeeper Angus Gunn to beat, Ndoye fired wide of goal.

Grant Hanley then headed against the post from a Scotland free kick and Switzerland's Zeki Amdouni headed wide at the far post late on.

Scotland has never advanced beyond the group stage of a World Cup or Euros on 11 previous attempts.

But repeated disappointment doesn't seem to dampen optimism among its fans, who filled Cologne's square before the game.

Swiss supporters were out in numbers, too, creating a raucous atmosphere in the stadium.

It was certainly a more enjoyable evening for Scotland's fans than the opening game of the Euros a 5-1 loss to Germany.

It was what we expected. It was a good reaction to a disappointing night. We're still alive in the tournament, Clarke said.

Goals from Jamal Musiala and Ilkay Gndogan made it two wins from two for host Germany after victory against Hungary and ensured there would be no repeat of its group stage exit from the 2022 World Cup.

Albania substitute Klaus Gjasula scored in the fifth minute of stoppage time to hold World Cup semifinalist Croatia to a 2-2 draw in Group B. Gjasula's own goal, just four minutes after entering the game in the second half, had looked like handing Croatia the win until his late strike.