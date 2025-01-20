Business Standard

UEFA Champions League 2025: Points table and top 5 highest goal scorers

UEFA Champions League 2025: Points table and top 5 highest goal scorers

Premier League leaders Liverpool are also leading the charts of the Champions League this season with an unbeaten run so far in the competition

UEFA Champions League 2025 points table

UEFA Champions League 2025 points table

Aditya Kaushik
Last Updated : Jan 20 2025 | 1:42 PM IST
The biggest tournament in the club football circuit, i.e., the UEFA Champions League, is set to make its 2025 return with matchday seven action on Monday, January 21, 2025. All 36 teams in the competition are left with just two more games in the group stage before the playoff stages officially kick off.
 
So far, after six games, Premier League leaders Liverpool, with 18 points, and Spanish giants FC Barcelona, with 15 points, are the only teams to have booked their places in the next round of the competition. However, they will still need at least one win in the next two games to confirm their places directly in the top 16. Arsenal and Bayer Leverkusen occupy the third and fourth spots, respectively, with 13 points each.
 
 
In the middle of the table, teams like Aston Villa and Internazionale, both with 13 points, demonstrated consistency but fell short of the top spots. Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich, with 12 points each, exhibited strong offensive displays, with Dortmund scoring 18 goals and Bayern 17.
 
The table includes clubs like Atalanta, Juventus, and Benfica, who accumulated 11 and 10 points, respectively. These teams showed resilience but couldn't fully match the top performers in terms of consistency. Real Madrid, despite their prestigious reputation, found themselves in the middle of the table with just 9 points, struggling with inconsistency throughout the campaign. Similarly, Celtic and Manchester City, with 9 and 8 points, managed to stay above the bottom.
 
At the lower end of the table, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have been a surprise disappointment, only gathering 7 points and failing to match their usual standards in European competitions.

UEFA Champions League 2025: Points table 
Rank Team GP W D L F A P GD
1 Liverpool 6 6 0 0 13 1 18 12
2 Barcelona 6 5 0 1 21 7 15 14
3 Arsenal 6 4 1 1 11 2 13 9
4 Bayer Leverkusen 6 4 1 1 12 5 13 7
5 Aston Villa 6 4 1 1 9 3 13 6
6 Internazionale 6 4 1 1 7 1 13 6
7 Brest 6 4 1 1 10 6 13 4
8 Lille 6 4 1 1 10 7 13 3
9 Borussia Dortmund 6 4 0 2 18 9 12 9
10 Bayern Munich 6 4 0 2 17 8 12 9
11 Atlético Madrid 6 4 0 2 14 10 12 4
12 AC Milan 6 4 0 2 12 9 12 3
13 Atalanta 6 3 2 1 13 4 11 9
14 Juventus 6 3 2 1 9 5 11 4
15 Benfica 6 3 1 2 10 7 10 3
16 AS Monaco 6 3 1 2 12 10 10 2
17 Sporting CP 6 3 1 2 11 9 10 2
18 Feyenoord Rotterdam 6 3 1 2 14 15 10 -1
19 Club Brugge 6 3 1 2 6 8 10 -2
20 Real Madrid 6 3 0 3 12 11 9 1
21 Celtic 6 2 3 1 10 10 9 0
22 Manchester City 6 2 2 2 13 9 8 4
23 PSV Eindhoven 6 2 2 2 10 8 8 2
24 Dinamo Zagreb 6 2 2 2 10 15 8 -5
25 Paris Saint-Germain 6 2 1 3 6 6 7 0
26 VfB Stuttgart 6 2 1 3 9 12 7 -3
27 Shakhtar Donetsk 6 1 1 4 5 13 4 -8
28 Sparta Prague 6 1 1 4 7 18 4 -11
29 SK Sturm Graz 6 1 0 5 4 9 3 -5
30 Girona 6 1 0 5 4 10 3 -6
31 Red Star Belgrade 6 1 0 5 10 19 3 -9
32 RB Salzburg 6 1 0 5 3 18 3 -15
33 Bologna 6 0 2 4 1 7 2 -6
34 RB Leipzig 6 0 0 6 6 13 0 -7
35 Slovan Bratislava 6 0 0 6 5 21 0 -16
36 Young Boys 6 0 0 6 3 22 0 -19
 
UEFA Champions League 2025: Format 
The new format of the UEFA Champions League places all 36 participating teams in one pool, with each team scheduled to play eight games in the group stage round. The top eight teams on the points table after the league stages will directly qualify for the round of 16, while teams finishing 9th to 24th will face each other in playoff games to book their places in the round of 16. Teams finishing 25th and below will be eliminated after the league stage games end.
 
UEFA Champions League 2025: Top goal scorers 
After matchday six of the UEFA Champions League 2025, Robert Lewandowski has emerged as the top scorer, netting an impressive seven goals in six appearances for Barcelona. The seasoned striker continues to display his prolific form, leading the charge for the Spanish side.
 
Following him are two players tied for second place, with Raphinha and Serhou Guirassy both scoring six goals. Raphinha, also from Barcelona, has made a significant impact, contributing to his team's offensive power with vital goals. Guirassy, representing Borussia Dortmund, has been equally clinical, making his presence felt in the competition.
 
The fourth position is shared by Viktor Gyokeres of Sporting CP, Florian Wirtz of Bayer Leverkusen, and Erling Haaland of Manchester City, each scoring five goals.
 
Name Team M G
Robert Lewandowski Barcelona 6 7
Raphinha Barcelona 6 6
Serhou Guirassy Borussia Dortmund 6 6
Viktor Gyökeres Sporting CP 6 5
Florian Wirtz Bayer Leverkusen 6 5
Erling Haaland Manchester City 6 5
Vinícius Júnior Real Madrid 5 5
Harry Kane Bayern Munich 5 5
Jonathan David Lille 6 4
Julián Álvarez Atlético Madrid 6 4
Antoine Griezmann Atlético Madrid 6 4
Jamie Gittens Borussia Dortmund 6 4
Michael Olise Bayern Munich 6 4
Bukayo Saka Arsenal 5 4
Dusan Vlahovic Juventus 5 4
 

First Published: Jan 20 2025 | 1:41 PM IST

