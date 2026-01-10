Frankfurt, Dortmund settle for draw in pulsating Bundesliga New Year clash

Second-placed Borussia Dortmund twice surrendered a lead and looked like losing to a stoppage-time winner but it came back to score in the last minute and draw at Eintracht Frankfurt 3-3 in a thrilling Bundesliga clash.

The first league match of 2026 was a riveting advert for German football but both sides will rue their inability to hold a lead.

The draw left Dortmund in second place, eight points behind leader Bayern Munich and four above Bayer Leverkusen and Leipzig. All three have a game in hand.

Frankfurt missed a chance to move into fifth and remained in seventh spot, equal on points with Stuttgart.

The game started encouragingly for the visitor with Maximilian Beier side-footing home Julian Ryerson's inviting cross from the right flank after 10 minutes.

But on a chilly night at Deutsche Bank Park, the home fans were warmed by their team's reaction. Can Uzun equalized from the penalty spot after Serhou Guirassy was adjudged to have fouled Robin Koch.

Dortmund took the lead again midway through the second half when Felix Nmecha's deflected shot trundled in off the far post.

And Frankfurt came back three minutes later. Arnaud Kalimuendo's defense-splitting pass sent Younes Ebnoutalib through on goal and he kept his cool to hammer the ball past Gregor Kobel.

Frankfurt took the lead for the first time in the second minute of injury time when Mahmoud Dahoud scooped in a shot but four minutes Carney Chukwuemeka bundled home a loose ball with almost the last kick of the game.