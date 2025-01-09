Business Standard

Thursday, January 09, 2025 | 11:05 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Sports / Football News / Barcelona through to Spanish Super Cup final, beat Atheltic Bilbao 2-0

Barcelona through to Spanish Super Cup final, beat Atheltic Bilbao 2-0

Lamine Yamal and Gavi Pez scored to lead Barcelona past Athletic Bilbao 2-0 and into the Spanish Super Cup final on Wednesday.

FC Barcelona

FC Barcelona

AP Jeddah (Saudi Arabia)
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 09 2025 | 11:02 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Lamine Yamal and Gavi Pez scored to lead Barcelona past Athletic Bilbao 2-0 and into the Spanish Super Cup final on Wednesday.

Gavi scored in the 17th minute of the semifinal for his first goal since the midfielder returned to playing in October after a serious leg injury that sidelined him for nearly a year.  ALSO READ: Carabao Cup highlights: Tottenham beat Liverpool 1-0 in 1st leg at home

Gavi then helped Yamal put the result away in the 52nd with a pass that the 17-year-old controlled while twirling toward the goal. Yamal sized up goalkeeper Unai Simn and slotted home to double the lead.

 

Real Madrid and Mallorca will play the other semifinal also in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on Thursday. The final is on Sunday.

Yamal didn't reveal which rival he would prefer for the final, saying the final will be tough, and we want to win it, that is the important thing.

Also Read

FC Barcelona

Barcelona faces setback as Spanish League denies Dani Olmo's registration

Manchester City

Champions League: Man City stumble vs Juventus; Barcelona, Arsenal win

Dortmund vs Barcelona

UEFA Champions League: Dortmund vs Barcelona live time, streaming

FC Barcelona

Raphina help Barcelona break La Liga slump with 5-1 victory over Mallorca

Camp Nou, Barcelona

Barcelona lose at home for 1st time this season, falling 2-1 to Las Palmas

Gavi got Barcelona going after he redirected in a short pass from Alejandro Balde after the left back had reached the endline in Athletic's area.

Athletic could barely muster a threat until it was behind by two goals. Iaki Williams thought he had scored in the final minutes but it was waived off after a video review ruled him offside.

The loss ended a 15-game unbeaten streak for Ernesto Valverde's team across all competitions.

Athletic was participating in the tournament as the winner of last season's Copa del Rey. Barcelona is here as the Spanish league's runner-up. The minor trophy has become a major cash maker for the federation and competing clubs since the federation struck a deal in 2019 to hold it in the Middle Eastern kingdom.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Carabao Cup

Carabao Cup highlights: Tottenham beat Liverpool 1-0 in 1st leg at home

Son Heung Min

Son Heung-min's Tottenham contract extended for another year until 2026

FIFA World Cup Trophy

Deschamps' France coaching career to end after 2026 FIFA World Cup

Newcastle United

Isak scores in League Cup semis to help Newcastle triumph 2-0 over Arsenal

Football generic image

Forest narrows point gap with Liverpool after 1-0 victory over Wolves

Topics : FC Barcelona football

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 09 2025 | 11:02 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEFabtech Technologies IPO AllotmentGold-Silver Price TodayQuadrant Future Tek IPOBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon