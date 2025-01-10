Business Standard

Friday, January 10, 2025 | 03:42 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Sports / Football News / Manchester United forward Amad Diallo signs contract extension till 2030

Manchester United forward Amad Diallo signs contract extension till 2030

Diallo, who scored a late equalizer in a 2-2 draw with league leader Liverpool on Sunday, has been rewarded for his impressive form this season.

Amad after scoring equalizer against Liverpool

Amad after scoring equalizer against Liverpool (PIC:X)

AP Manchester
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 10 2025 | 3:40 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Manchester United forward Amad Diallo has signed a contract extension with the Premier League club until 2030.

Diallo, who scored a late equalizer in a 2-2 draw with league leader Liverpool on Sunday, has been rewarded for his impressive form this season. He also struck a 90th-minute winner in a 2-1 victory over Manchester City in December.

I have had some incredible moments with this club already but there is so much more to come," he said in the team's announcement Thursday. "I have huge ambitions in the game and I want to achieve history at Manchester United.

The 22-year-old Diallo joined United from Atalanta in 2021 and has had loan spells at Rangers and Sunderland.

 

He broke into United's first team last season and has gone on to make 26 appearances this term scoring six goals and providing seven assists in what has been troubled campaign for the club.

Also Read

Amad after scoring equalizer against Liverpool

Watch how United registered a comeback draw vs Liverpool at Anfield

Liverpool vs Manchester United highlights

Premier League 2025 Liverpool vs Man United HIGHLIGHTS: Man United held Liverpool to a 2-2 draw

Bruno Fernandes, Manchester United

Man United's Bruno Fernandes shown red card in 2-0 defeat to Wolves

Liverpool

Liverpool thrash Spurs 6-3, extend Premier League lead; Man United stumble

Marcus Rashford

Marcus Rashford attracts interest from Saudi clubs ahead of January window

It has been a difficult season for everyone, but I fully believe that we are on the right path and the future is going to be really special. I am ready to give everything to help the team and make our supporters proud again, he said.

Diallo has developed a habit of scoring important late goals. Last season, he struck at the end of extra time to help United beat Liverpool 4-3 in a dramatic FA Cup quarterfinal match.

Everyone is delighted with Amad's development; his quality on the ball, versatility and determination makes him a key part of the future of Manchester United," technical director Jason Wilcox said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Dani Olmo

Spanish government allows Dani Olmo to continue playing for Barcelona

FC Barcelona

Barcelona through to Spanish Super Cup final, beat Atheltic Bilbao 2-0

Carabao Cup

Carabao Cup highlights: Tottenham beat Liverpool 1-0 in 1st leg at home

Son Heung Min

Son Heung-min's Tottenham contract extended for another year until 2026

FIFA World Cup Trophy

Deschamps' France coaching career to end after 2026 FIFA World Cup

Topics : Manchester United

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 10 2025 | 3:40 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEXiaomi Pad 7Gold-Silver Price TodayVishwa Hindi Diwas 2025Budget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon