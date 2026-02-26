Doordarshan secures broadcast rights for Indian Football League 2025-26

Doordarshan has been officially appointed as the broadcaster for the upcoming Indian Football League (IFL) 2025-26 season, the All India Football Federation (AIFF) confirmed on Thursday. Football fans across the country will now be able to catch all the action live on DD Sports, bringing the excitement of India’s top-tier football league directly into homes nationwide.

Streaming Options Expand Access

In addition to television coverage, matches will also be accessible via Prasar Bharati's digital platform, the Waves App. This allows fans to stream games live on smartphones, tablets, and other devices, ensuring that supporters can follow their favorite teams anytime and anywhere. The dual broadcast approach is expected to enhance viewership and make the league more accessible to younger, tech-savvy audiences.

Season Opener Promises Thrills

The 2025-26 season is set to kick off this Friday, with an eagerly anticipated opening clash between Namdhari FC and Aizawl FC in Ludhiana. Shortly after, fans in Aizawl will witness a contest between newly-promoted Chanmari FC and former champions Gokulam Kerala FC. Both matches are expected to deliver high intensity and competitive football, setting the tone for an exciting season ahead.

AIFF Optimistic About the Season

AIFF Deputy Secretary M. Satyanarayan expressed confidence in another exciting campaign, citing last season’s thrilling finish as a benchmark. “The league continues to grow in competitiveness and quality,” he noted, emphasizing the importance of broad coverage in promoting football across India.

With Doordarshan taking the helm and digital streaming options now widely available, the IFL 2025-26 season promises to reach more fans than ever before. Football enthusiasts can gear up for a season filled with drama, skill, and unforgettable moments.