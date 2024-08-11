A look at all Indian Olympic medal winners over the years, check full list

Representing one's country in the Olympic Games is any athletes greatest career achievement. However, winning an Olympic medal is an unforgettable memory not just for the athlete but for the nation as well.
Athletes prepare for this quadrennial event with all that they've got in order to secure the highest honour in the sporting world. Indian athletes have also been taking part in the Games since 1900 and have had many medal winners so far.
These athletes are forever etched in the history books of the nation and will continue to live on forever. India have a total of 41 medals in the Olympic Games so far with the latest one being our youngest medal winner yet. India's Aman Sehrawat who clinched bronze in wrestling at the Paris Olympics 2024.
Our first winner was Norman Pritchard, who won two silver medals in the men's 200m and men's 200m hurdles back in 1900 during the Paris Olympics.
Here is a full list of all the Indian Olympic medal winners so far -
In all these years, only 3 Indian athletes have been able to win two medals in 2 different Olympic Games post-independence. Sushil Kumar, PV Sindhu and Neeraj Chopra have had the honour to achieve the feat so far.
With India trying to transform itslef into a sporting nation in the years to come, the future for this list looks bright and will likely keep growing from here on.
|Indian Olympic Medal winners
|Athletes
|Medal
|Event
|Year
|Norman Pritchard
|Silver
|Men's 200m
|Paris 1900
|Norman Pritchard
|Silver
|Men's 200m hurdles
|Paris 1900
|Indian hockey team
|Gold
|Men's hockey
|Amsterdam 1928
|Indian hockey team
|Gold
|Men's hockey
|Los Angeles 1932
|Indian hockey team
|Gold
|Men's hockey
|Berlin 1936
|Indian hockey team
|Gold
|Men's hockey
|London 1948
|Indian hockey team
|Gold
|Men's hockey
|Helsinki 1952
|KD Jadhav
|Bronze
|Men's bantamweight wrestling
|Helsinki 1952
|Indian hockey team
|Gold
|Men's hockey
|Melbourne 1956
|Indian hockey team
|Silver
|Men's hockey
|Rome 1960
|Indian hockey team
|Gold
|Men's hockey
|Tokyo 1964
|Indian hockey team
|Bronze
|Men's hockey
|Mexico City 1968
|Indian hockey team
|Bronze
|Men's hockey
|Munich 1972
|Indian hockey team
|Gold
|Men's hockey
|Moscow 1980
|Leander Paes
|Bronze
|Men's singles tennis
|Atlanta 1996
|Karnam Malleswari
|Bronze
|Women's 54kg weightlifting
|Sydney 2000
|Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore
|Silver
|Men's double trap shooting
|Athens 2004
|Abhinav Bindra
|Gold
|Men's 10m air rifle shooting
|Beijing 2008
|Vijender Singh
|Bronze
|Men's middleweight boxing
|Beijing 2008
|Sushil Kumar
|Bronze
|Men's 66kg wrestling
|Beijing 2008
|Sushil Kumar
|Silver
|Men's 66kg wrestling
|London 2012
|Vijay Kumar
|Silver
|Men's 25m rapid pistol shooting
|London 2012
|Saina Nehwal
|Bronze
|Women's singles badminton
|London 2012
|Mary Kom
|Bronze
|Women's flyweight boxing
|London 2012
|Yogeshwar Dutt
|Bronze
|Men's 60kg wrestling
|London 2012
|Gagan Narang
|Bronze
|Men's 10m air rifle shooting
|London 2012
|PV Sindhu
|Silver
|Women's singles badminton
|Rio 2016
|Sakshi Malik
|Bronze
|Women's 58kg wrestling
|Rio 2016
|Mirabai Chanu
|Silver
|Women's 49kg weightlifting
|Tokyo 2020
|Lovlina Borgohain
|Bronze
|Women's welterweight boxing
|Tokyo 2020
|PV Sindhu
|Bronze
|Women's singles badminton
|Tokyo 2020
|Ravi Kumar Dahiya
|Silver
|Men's 57kg wrestling
|Tokyo 2020
|Indian hockey team
|Bronze
|Men's hockey
|Tokyo 2020
|Bajrang Punia
|Bronze
|Men's 65kg wrestling
|Tokyo 2020
|Neeraj Chopra
|Gold
|Men's javelin throw
|Tokyo 2020
|Manu Bhaker
|Bronze
|Women's 10m air pistol shooting
|Paris 2024
|Manu Bhaker-Sarabjot Singh
|Bronze
|Mixed team 10m air pistol shooting
|Paris 2024
|Swapnil Kusale
|Bronze
|Men's 50m rifle 3 positions shooting
|Paris 2024
|Indian hockey team
|Bronze
|Men's hockey
|Paris 2024
|Neeraj Chopra
|Silver
|Men's javelin throw
|Paris 2024
|Aman Sehrawat
|Bronze
|Men's 57kg wrestling
|Paris 2024
