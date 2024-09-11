PM expresses gratitude in letter to retired Sreejesh, backs him as jr coach

Business Standard
Sreejesh called time on his illustrious 15-year career after India's bronze-winning Paris Olympic campaign, which was the his and the team's second successive Games medal after the bronze in Tokyo

New Delhi: Paris Olympics Bronze medallist Indian Hockey player PR Sreejesh during an interview with PTI, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2024. (Photo: PTI)

Retired Indian hockey star P R Sreejesh has shared a letter that he received from Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently in which the leader has lauded the former goalkeeper for his service to the game and expressed confidence in his ability to be "impactful" as the new national junior coach.
Sreejesh called time on his illustrious 15-year career after India's bronze-winning Paris Olympic campaign, which was the his and the team's second successive Games medal after the bronze in Tokyo.
Known as 'The Wall' for his impeccable skills in front of the goalpost, Sreejesh was instrumental in guiding the team through remarkable successes, including two Asian Games gold medals, and two Champions Trophy silver medals.
 
Following his retirement, Hockey India appointed Sreejesh as the head coach of the junior men's team and he vowed to make India a "powerhouse in hockey".
Confident of Sreejesh's impact as junior team coach, PM Modi wrote: "I am sure your work in the new role will be as impactful and inspirational."

"As you call it a day on your playing career, I wish to convey my heartfelt appreciation for your monumental contributions to Indian hockey," Modi wrote in the letter dated August 16.
Sreejesh thanked Modi for his support.

"Received this heart-warming letter from @narendramodi Sir on my retirement. Hockey is my life and I'll continue to serve the game and work towards making India a power in hockey, the start of which has been made with the 2020, 2024 Olympic medals. Thank You PM Sir for your faith in me," Sreejesh wrote in X sharing PM Modi's letter.
On Sreejesh's illustrious career, Modi recalled the goalkeeper's heroics in the triumphant Asian Games campaign in 2014. Modi also talked about Sreejesh playing an instrumental role in India's quarterfinal finish in Rio Olympics and the bronze wins in Tokyo and Paris.
"There are countless such memories that one can recall and one letter would never be sufficient!

The Prime Minister also hailed Sreejesh's humility.
"Various awards, national and international medals that came your way reflect the heights you have achieved. But what has always stood out about you, Sreejesh, is your humility and grace, both on and off the field," Modi wrote.
"I am confident that your passion, dedication and commitment will help nurture the next generation of world-beaters.
"I want to thank you for your tireless dedication, your remarkable career and for being a source of immense pride for India. Thanks for all the lovely memories and all the best for the future," he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

