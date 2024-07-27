Know your Indian women athletes who are going to Paris Olympics 2024

The Indian contingent is all set to go for gold at the upcoming Paris Olympics, with a 117-member strong squad travelling to the French capital to represent their country at the highest sporting level.

From two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu to Olympic champion javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra, both male and female athletes bring extraordinary talent and experience.

The current contingent consists of 40 per cent female athletes, a positive sign for gender representation at a global level.

Regardless of gender, any athlete bringing a medal for the nation is celebrated like a festival in India. Among the female athletes, some have garnered higher expectations for a medal. Here are some athletes expected to perform well in their events:

Here is a full list of Indian female athletes and their respective events -

Bhajan Kaur - Archery

Deepika Kumari - Archery

Ankita Bhakat - Archery

Kiran Pahal - Athletics

Ankita Dhyani - Athletics

Parul Chaudhary - Athletics

Jyothi Yarraji - Athletics

Annu Rani - Athletics

Priyanka Goswami - Athletics

Jyothika Sri Dandi/Subha Venkatesan/Vithya Ramraj/Poovamma MR/Prachi - Athletics

PV Sindhu - Badminton

Ashwini Ponnappa/Tanisha Crasto - Badminton

Nikhat Zareen - Boxing

Preeti Pawar - Boxing

Jaismine Lamboria - Boxing

Lovlina Borgohain - Boxing

Aditi Ashok - Golf

Diksha Dagar - Golf

Tulika Maan - Judo

Nethra Kumanan - Sailing

Elavenil Valarivan - Shooting

Ramita Jindal - Shooting

Anjum Moudgil - Shooting

Sift Kaur Samra - Shooting

Rhythm Sangwan - Shooting

Manu Bhaker - Shooting

Esha Singh - Shooting

Rajeshwari Kumari - Shooting

Shreyasi Singh - Shooting

Raiza Dhillon - Shooting

Maheshwari Chauhan - Shooting

Dhinidhi Desinghu - Swimming

Manika Batra - Table Tennis

Sreeja Akula - Table Tennis

Archana Kamath - Table Tennis

Mirabai Chanu - Weightlifting

Vinesh Phogat - Wrestling

Antim Panghal - Wrestling

Anshu Malik - Wrestling

Nisha Dahiya - Wrestling

Reetika Hooda - Wrestling

Ayhika Mukherjee - Table Tennis Reserve player

