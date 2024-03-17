Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Alcaraz rallies from set down, ends Sinner's winning streak at Indian Wells

Alcaraz retained his world No. 2 ranking with the victory and extended his winning streak to 11 matches at Indian Wells, where he'll play either Tommy Paul or Daniil Medvedev in Sunday's title match

Carlos Alcaraz

Carlos Alcaraz

AP Indian Wells (California)
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 17 2024 | 6:05 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Carlos Alcaraz defeated Jannik Sinner 1-6, 6-3, 6-2 to end the Italian's 19-match winning streak and advance to the BNP Paribas Open final on Saturday night.
Alcaraz retained his world No. 2 ranking with the victory and extended his winning streak to 11 matches at Indian Wells, where he'll play either Tommy Paul or Daniil Medvedev in Sunday's title match.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Sinner led 2-1 in the first set when the match was suspended for more than three hours because of rain in the Southern California desert. Rain also affected the women's semifinals on Friday night.
Sinner went on to dominate the first set before Alcaraz changed his tactics. The Spaniard started coming to the net more and moving Sinner up and back.
Sinner could have knocked Alcaraz out of the second spot with a win. He had won 19 matches in a row dating to last year, including 16 straight this year.
Alcaraz earned the only break of the second set in the fourth game with a forehand drop volley winner. He faced a break point on his serve in the seventh game, but shook it off eventually served out the set.
Alcaraz broke Sinner in the third and fifth games of the third. The players were blasting the ball from both sides and attacking the net, which made for several entertaining and sharply angled volley exchanges.
Alcaraz led 40-love on his serve for his first match point when he netted a backhand. Sinner's smash dashed Alcaraz's second match point before the Spaniard closed it out with a forehand crosscourt winner.
Sinner had 38 unforced errors to 24 for Alcaraz and the Italian had 21 winners to 19 for Alcaraz.
In the women's doubles final, top-seeded Hsieh Su-wei of Taiwan and Elise Mertens of Belgium defeated third-seeded Storm Hunter of Australia and Katerina Siniakova of the Czech Republic, 6-3, 6-4. The winners split $447,300.

Also Read

Jannik Sinner denies Novak Djokovic 25th Major at Australian Open 2024

Australian Open 2024: Sinner vs Medvedev live match starts at 2 PM IST

Australian Open 2024: Medvedev wins five-setter to meet Sinner in final

Don't write off Novak Djokovic after his Australian Open loss to Sinner

Soccer-mad Italy now obsessed with Australian Open winner Jannik Sinner

Paris 2024: India rope in Dutch goalkeeping coach Dennis van de Pol

Gulveer's national record 10000m run not enough to qualify for Paris 2024

PR Sreejesh aspires to be Indian hockey team's chief coach by 2036

Lifter Achinta Sheuli caught entering women's hostel at night, expelled

Lakshya Sen signs off with creditable semifinal finish at All England

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Tennis sports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 17 2024 | 6:05 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveByjuLok Sabha Election 2024 LIVEPaytm Share PriceWhatsApp FeaturesGoogle I/O 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon