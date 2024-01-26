Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Australian Open 2024: One semi-final loss not beginning of end for Djokovic

Djokovic didn't get a look at a breakpoint during a 6-1, 6-2, 6-7 (6), 6-3 loss to Jannik Sinner on Friday that ended the 10-time Australian Open champion's unbeaten streak after making the final four

Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic. Photo: @AustralianOpen

AP Melbourne (Australia)
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 26 2024 | 6:33 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A solitary loss in 11 semi-finals at the Australian Open was nowhere near enough for Novak Djokovic to contemplate a generational change in tennis.
Djokovic didn't get a look at a breakpoint during a 6-1, 6-2, 6-7 (6), 6-3 loss to Jannik Sinner on Friday that ended the 10-time Australian Open champion's unbeaten streak after making the final four at Melbourne Park.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
He commended the 22-year-old Italian for playing flawless tennis it was Sinner's third win over Djokovic in their last four matches but rated his performance as the worst he could remember at a major.
This tournament hasn't been up to my standard or criteria or the level that I would normally play or expect myself to play, Djokovic said, "but doesn't necessarily mean that it's beginning of the end, you know, as some people like to call it.
Let's see what happens in the rest of the season.
The 36-year-old Djokovic has been dealing with illness and a sore right wrist this month in Australia and wasn't at his peak, by his admission and from observations across the net from Sinner.
But, no man has won more Grand Slam titles than Djokovic, who lifted his record to 24 with three titles last year when he went 27-1 in the major tournaments.
I still have high hopes for other Slams, Olympics, and whatever tournaments that I'll play," he said. It's not the feeling that I'm used to. I mean, it kind of has been incredibly satisfying for me to start off most of my seasons with a Grand Slam win and never lost in semis or finals of Australian Open.
The so-called Big Three of Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer have dominated the majors in this era.
Stan Wawrinka's title here a decade ago was the only Australian title that one of the Big Three didn't win since Marat Safin beat Lleyton Hewitt in the 2005 final.

Also Read

Jannik Sinner denies Novak Djokovic 25th Major at Australian Open 2024

Djokovic wins US Open 2023, equals Margaret's record of 24 Grand Slams

US Open, Djokovic vs Medvedev Highlights Novak wins 24th Grand Slam title

US Open 2023: Medvedev beats Alcaraz, sets summit clash with Djokovic

Australian Open 2024 dates, prize money, top seed players, live streaming

David Cup: Indian team frets over visa denial to reserve player Prajwal Dev

Jannik Sinner denies Novak Djokovic 25th Major at Australian Open 2024

Australian Open 2024: Defending champ Sabalenka beats Gauff to reach final

Australian Open 2024: Rohan Bopanna just one win away from Grand Slam title

'This is not true': Pugilist Mary Kom rubbishes reports of retirement

That's going to change this Sunday, with Sinner in his first final and facing either Daniil Medvedev or Alexander Zverev.
Federer is retired and Nadal is injured. Djokovic said he's far from finished, even if his streak of 33 wins here dating to a fourth-round exit in 2018 is.
I'm kind of hot-headed right now. After the match it's very difficult to reflect on things in a more profound way, he said. "... but I definitely have a lot to be very proud of in terms of what I have achieved here.
The streak was going to end one day. It was going to happen, and, you know, at least I gave everything I possibly can under circumstances where I didn't play well, and I lost to a player that has a very good chance to win his first Slam.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Novak Djokovic Australian Open Tennis

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 26 2024 | 6:33 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold Silver Price TodayRepublic Day 2024Budget 2024 LIVE UpdatesIND vs ENG 1st Test Day 1 LIVERepublic Day 2024 ParadeNova Agritech IPOBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon