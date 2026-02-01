Sunday, February 01, 2026 | 05:27 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Sports / Other Sports News / Australian Open: Carlos Alcaraz becomes youngest player to win career slam

Australian Open: Carlos Alcaraz becomes youngest player to win career slam

Alcaraz beat Djokovic 2-6. 6-2, 6-3, 7-5 at the Rod Laver Arena to achieve the historic feat in what was a thrilling finale Down Under.

Carlos Alcaraz beat Novak Djokovic in a 4-set thriller during the Australian Open final

Carlos Alcaraz beat Novak Djokovic in a 4-set thriller during the Australian Open final

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 01 2026 | 5:26 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Carlos Alcaraz scripted history on the night as he beat Novak Djokovic in a 4-set thriller during the final of the Australian Open 2026 and became the youngest player ever to win the career slam in the history of the sport.  The Spaniard is the 9th player to complete the career slam, the youngest so far.  Alcaraz beat Djokovic 2-6. 6-2, 6-3, 7-5 at the Rod Laver Arena to achieve the historic feat in what was a thrilling finale Down Under.  Set 1: Djokovic powers through to begin the tie 
The highly anticipated Australian Open 2026 final between Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic began with a blistering start from the Serbian. Djokovic immediately took the lead, holding his serve comfortably in the opening game, and then broke Alcaraz’s serve to move ahead 3-1. The Spaniard struggled with his first serves, which allowed Djokovic to apply constant pressure.  After a tough 6-minute rally, Djokovic capitalized on an unforced error from Alcaraz and took the first break of the match, leading 4-1. Despite Alcaraz’s efforts to rally, Djokovic’s impeccable serving and aggressive groundstrokes handed him a dominant 6-2 first-set win. 
 
 
Set 2: Alcaraz Responds Strongly
 
The second set saw a rejuvenated Alcaraz, who bounced back with much-needed intensity. The Spaniard broke Djokovic’s serve early, leading 3-1 with some powerful forehands and precise drop shots.  Alcaraz’s first serve started clicking, and his athleticism allowed him to control the rallies. Despite Djokovic’s relentless attempts to fight back, Alcaraz held firm, taking the set 6-2 to level the match at one set apiece. His fast-moving game and pinpoint volleys left Djokovic scrambling, and the young Spaniard was visibly growing in confidence.
 
Set 3: Alcaraz Gains the Upper Hand

Also Read

Australian Open 2026 grand finale: Live streaming of Djokovic vs Alcaraz is available on Sony LIV app and website

Djokovic vs Alcaraz final live updates, Australian Open 2026: Alcaraz beats Novak in 4-set thriller

Australian Open full list of men's singles champion

Australian Open: Full list of men's singles winners and runners-up

Djokovic vs Alcaraz head to head stats

Australian Open 2026 prize money: What men's singles finalists earn

Australian Open 2026

Djokovic vs Alcaraz final prediction: Nadal picks Australian Open winner

Novak Djokovic

How has Novak Djokovic fared in Australian Open finals over the years?

 
With the match finely poised at 1-1, Alcaraz took control in the third set. Both players exchanged serves early on, but Alcaraz capitalized on Djokovic’s slight fatigue, breaking his serve to lead 3-1. Djokovic, though battling hard, couldn’t cope with Alcaraz’s precision and pace. The Spaniard wrapped up the third set 6-3, winning his fourth consecutive game to edge ahead in the match.
 
Set 4: Alcaraz Secures Career Slam Victory
 
The final set saw Djokovic pushing Alcaraz to the limit. However, the young Spaniard remained unflappable, showing great maturity under pressure. At 5-5, Alcaraz served for the championship, breaking Djokovic’s serve at 7-5. With that, Carlos Alcaraz became the youngest player in history to win the career slam, defeating Djokovic 2-6, 6-2, 6-3, 7-5.
  

More From This Section

Djokovic vs Alcaraz head to head stats

Australian Open: Djokovic vs Alcaraz head-to-head stats over the years

Australian Open 2026 men's singles: Djokovic vs Alcaraz final live match timings

Australian Open: Djokovic vs Alcaraz final preview, live time, streaming

Australian Open 2026 women's singles finalists Aryna Sabalenka and Elena Rybakina (R-L)

Australian Open 2026 prize money: What women's singles finalists earn

Elena Rybakina

Rybakina beats Sabalenka to win her maiden Australian Open title

Australian Open 2025 women's singles champions

Australian Open: Full list of women's singles winners and runners-up

Topics : Australian Open Tennis

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 01 2026 | 5:18 PM IST

Explore News

Income Tax Deadline ExtendedBudget 2026: What Cheaper and CostlierBudget 2026 vs 2025Gold and Silver ETF CrashReaction on Budget 2026Budget 2026 on NRI Investment Why Market Crash on Budget DayLTCG TAX Rates in Budget 2026Budget 2026 on Manufacturing SchemeBudget 2026 on Nuclear Power