Sunday, February 01, 2026 | 01:48 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Sports / Other Sports News / How has Novak Djokovic fared in Australian Open finals over the years?

How has Novak Djokovic fared in Australian Open finals over the years?

Djokovic's motivation isn't merely to add another trophy to the collection, it's about reaching a monumental milestone: his 25th Grand Slam singles title.

Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic (PIC: X/@AustralianOpen)

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 01 2026 | 1:42 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The 2026 Australian Open men’s singles final has arrived, promising to be a momentous occasion. In the blue corner, Novak Djokovic, the reigning tennis legend, is eyeing his 25th major singles title. In the red corner, Carlos Alcaraz, the dynamic young talent, is seeking to complete his Career Grand Slam. As the two meet for the ultimate showdown in Melbourne, the stakes couldn't be higher. 
 
Djokovic's 25th Grand Slam: A Historic Milestone
 
The buzz around this final isn't just about another match between two of the game's finest; it’s about history. Novak Djokovic, at 38 years and 255 days, has already secured his place as one of tennis' all-time greats. However, his motivation isn't merely to add another trophy to the collection,  it's about reaching a monumental milestone: his 25th Grand Slam singles title. This would make him the all-time record holder, surpassing Margaret Court, and it would also make him the oldest player in history to win a Grand Slam.
 
 
Djokovic’s journey to this moment was nothing short of impressive. In his semifinal, he faced a tough challenge from Jannik Sinner, coming through a thrilling five-set encounter (3–6, 6–3, 4–6, 6–4, 6–4). In what was one of the signature wins of his illustrious career, Djokovic saved eight break points in the final set alone, ultimately earning a place in the final for the first time in over a year. This victory came after Djokovic broke a five-match losing streak against Sinner and showcased his enduring resilience. 
Novak Djokovic in Australian Open finals
Year Winner Runner-Up Score
2023 Novak Djokovic Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-3, 7-6(4), 7-6(5)
2021 Novak Djokovic Daniil Medvedev 7-5, 6-2, 6-2
2020 Novak Djokovic Dominic Thiem 6-4, 4-6, 2-6, 6-3, 6-4
2019 Novak Djokovic Rafael Nadal 6-3, 6-2, 6-3
2016 Novak Djokovic Andy Murray 6-1, 7-5, 7-6(3)
2015 Novak Djokovic Andy Murray 7-6(5), 6-7(4), 6-3, 6-0
2014 Novak Djokovic Andy Murray 6-7, 7-6, 6-3, 6-2
2013 Novak Djokovic Andy Murray 6-7, 7-6, 6-3, 6-2
2012 Novak Djokovic Rafael Nadal 5-7, 6-4, 6-2, 6-7, 7-5
2011 Novak Djokovic Andy Murray 6-4, 6-2, 6-3
2008 Novak Djokovic Jo-Wilfried Tsonga 4-6, 6-4, 6-3, 7-6(2)

Also Read

Djokovic vs Alcaraz head to head stats

Australian Open: Djokovic vs Alcaraz head-to-head stats over the years

Australian Open 2026 men's singles: Djokovic vs Alcaraz final live match timings

Australian Open: Djokovic vs Alcaraz final preview, live time, streaming

Australian Open 2026 women's singles finalists Aryna Sabalenka and Elena Rybakina (R-L)

Australian Open 2026 prize money: What women's singles finalists earn

Elena Rybakina

Rybakina beats Sabalenka to win her maiden Australian Open title

Australian Open 2025 women's singles champions

Australian Open: Full list of women's singles winners and runners-up

 
Djokovic's Track Record in Major Finals
 
For Djokovic, the 2026 Australian Open represents not just another Grand Slam final but a chance to cement his legacy further. His previous victories against Alcaraz, including his gold medal win at the 2024 Paris Olympics, have shown that Djokovic thrives in high-pressure situations. Alcaraz may be 15 years younger, but Djokovic’s experience in major finals is unparalleled. When history is on the line, Djokovic rises to the occasion, and this final is no exception.
 
The Clash of Generations
 
With the 2026 Australian Open final set to unfold, it promises to be a thrilling clash between the old guard and the new. Djokovic, the veteran aiming for a historic 25th Grand Slam title, faces the young and hungry Alcaraz, who is looking to cement his place in tennis history. It’s a matchup for the ages, and it will certainly go down as one of the sport’s most defining moments. As Melbourne awaits the final, the entire tennis world will be watching to see who will emerge victorious.

More From This Section

Australian Open 2026 final: Sabalenka vs Rybakina grand finale's live streaming available on Sony LIV app and website

Australian Open 2026 live streaming: Sabalenka vs Rybakina women's final

Jannik Sinner and Novak Djokovic

I want 10% from tonight's tickets sold: Djokovic after epic semifinal clash

Novak Djokovic beat Jannik Sinner in a 5-set thriller in AUS Open 2nd semi-final match

Australian Open: Djokovic beats Sinner in five-set thriller to reach final

Djokovic vs Sinner tennis match's live streaming available on Sony LIV app and website

Australian Open: Djokovic vs Sinner tennis match live streaming details

Australia Open 2026 men's singles semifinal live streaming

Australian Open 2026 live streaming: Alcaraz vs Zverev in men's singles SF

Topics : Novak Djokovic Tennis

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 01 2026 | 1:41 PM IST

Explore News

Income Tax Deadline ExtendedStocks Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch Today on Budget 2026Gold and Silver ETF CrashBudget 2026 on InfraBudget 2026 on NRI Investment Why Market Crash on Budget DayLTCG TAX Rates in Budget 2026Budget 2026 on Manufacturing SchemeFeb 1 New Rule Changes