Australian Open: Djokovic vs Alcaraz final preview, live time, streaming

Novak Djokovic stands one win away from history as he prepares to face world number one Carlos Alcaraz in the men’s singles final of the Australian Open 2026 on Sunday, February 1. Victory at Rod Laver Arena would give the Serb a record 25th Grand Slam singles title, moving him clear of Margaret Court and cementing his status as the most decorated singles player the sport has seen.

The final also sets up a generational clash, with Alcaraz bidding to become the youngest man to complete a career Grand Slam and claim his maiden Australian Open crown.

Djokovic edges closer to history

Djokovic booked his place in the final after an epic five-set semifinal victory over two-time defending champion Jannik Sinner, a match that finished after 1:30 a.m.(Melbourne time) on Saturday. Exhausted but triumphant, the 38-year-old acknowledged Margaret Court, the 83-year-old tennis great, who was watching from the stands.

“Some legends stayed up to 2 a.m. (Melbourne time),” Djokovic said in his on-court interview, thanking Court for witnessing him move within a single victory of history.

The win ended a five-match losing streak against Sinner and snapped a run of four consecutive Grand Slam semifinal defeats. For now, Djokovic and Court remain level on 24 major singles titles, though debate persists over Court’s tally, with 13 of her titles coming before the Open era began in 1968. Djokovic has never questioned the numbers, making it clear that surpassing the mark is his sole focus in Melbourne.

Familiar ground at Melbourne Park

Sunday’s showdown will be Djokovic’s 11th Australian Open final, and he has won all 10 of his previous appearances at this stage. After overcoming one half of the so-called “Sincaraz” rivalry, he now faces the other, with Alcaraz and Sinner having shared the past eight Grand Slam titles between them and effectively blocking Djokovic’s pursuit of No. 25.

The Serb admitted he was “sore and tired” after the semifinal and planned minimal practice on Saturday, prioritising recovery ahead of the final.

Alcaraz’s endurance test

Alcaraz arrives at his first Australian Open final after a dramatic five-set, five-hour and 27-minute semifinal win over Alexander Zverev, the longest semifinal in the tournament’s history. The 22-year-old Spaniard struggled with cramps and discomfort in his right leg, briefly fearing an adductor injury before pushing through to victory.

“I just got to do whatever it takes to be as good as I can for the final,” Alcaraz said, adding that recovery would be his sole focus.

Djokovic vs Alcaraz timings and live streaming The Australian Open 2026 men’s singles final between Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz will be played on February 1.

The championship match is scheduled to begin at 2 pm IST.

Fans in India can watch the Djokovic vs Alcaraz final live on television on Sony Sports Network.

Live streaming of the men’s singles final will be available on the Sony LIV app. Despite the physical toll, Alcaraz’s Melbourne run has reinforced his status as the game’s leading young force, with history also within reach if he completes the career Grand Slam.

Experience versus ambition

Djokovic acknowledged that when setting his goals for the season, he had imagined facing Sinner and Alcaraz in the latter stages of major tournaments. That scenario has materialised at the very first Slam of the year.

The Serb also benefited from fortune earlier in the draw, receiving a fourth-round walkover before Lorenzo Musetti retired from their quarterfinal after winning the opening two sets. Against Sinner, Djokovic’s resilience proved decisive, converting his first break point in the fifth set while Sinner failed to take eight chances.

Alcaraz, meanwhile, showed vulnerability in his semifinal but demonstrated the mental strength that has defined his rapid rise.

Stakes beyond the trophy

The final carries historic weight on both sides. Djokovic is chasing his first major title since the 2023 US Open and aiming to become the oldest men’s Grand Slam champion of the Open era. Alcaraz is pursuing a landmark achievement that would place him among the sport’s greats before his 23rd birthday.

“There’s always history on the line,” Djokovic said. “For me, and also for Carlos because of his age and everything he’s achieved.”

Djokovic or Alcaraz: Nadal picks his favourite

Rafael Nadal, who is expected to attend the final, was asked to name a preferred winner. “I feel I have to support Carlos,” Nadal said of his compatriot. “But if Novak wins, I will be happy for him. It is spectacular what he’s doing at this stage of his career.”

As Melbourne braces for a final that pits experience against youth, certainty against ambition, Sunday’s clash promises to be one for the ages — with tennis history hanging in the balance. (With inputs from agencies)