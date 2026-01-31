Australian Open 2026 prize money: What women's singles finalists earn

The Australian Open 2026 is heading towards its conclusion, with the final of the women’s singles event between Aryna Sabalenka and Elena Rybakina set to take place at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne Park on Saturday.

Before the start of the tournament, it was announced that the Australian Open 2026 will have a prize pool of $75 million, which is 16 per cent more than last year’s prize pool of $63 million.

ALSO READ: Australian Open: Full list of women's singles winners and runners-up As per the individual prize money, the winners of singles events will get 18.57 per cent more than in 2025, while doubles winners will receive 11.11 per cent more than what they earned in last year’s tournament.

Now, keeping all this in mind, let’s take a look at the detailed prize distribution of the Australian Open 2026 women’s singles event.

Australian Open 2026: Prize money for women’s singles winners

The winner of the Australian Open 2026 women’s singles final between Aryna Sabalenka and Elena Rybakina will take home $2.79 million, while the runner-up will receive $1.45 million.

Australian Open 2026: Prize money for women’s singles semi-finalists

Jessica Pegula, who lost her semi-final to Elena Rybakina 3–6, 6–7, and Elina Svitolina, who went down to Aryna Sabalenka 2–6, 3–6, will both earn $840,000 each for reaching the final four.

Australian Open 2026: Prize money for women’s singles quarterfinalists

Iga Swiatek, Coco Gauff, Amanda Anisimova and Iva Jovic, who were knocked out at the quarterfinal stage, will each take home $500,000.

Australian Open 2026: Prize money for women’s singles round 1 to round 4

Women’s singles players eliminated in the fourth round will earn $322,000 for their campaign at Melbourne Park. Those exiting in the third round will receive $220,000. Players knocked out in the second round will collect $151,000, while first-round losers will still take home $101,000 for featuring in the main draw.