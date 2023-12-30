Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Davis Cup India vs Pakistan: PTF waiting for final confirmation from AITA

The Indian Davis Cup team last travelled to Pakistan in 1964 when Akhtar Ali, Premjit Lall and SP Misra helped the visitors grab the tie 4-0 in Lahore

India vs Pakistan in Tennis. Photo: X

India vs Pakistan in Tennis. Photo: X

Press Trust of India Karachi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 30 2023 | 3:16 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) on Saturday said it is still waiting for a final confirmation of players and officials from the All-India Tennis Association (AITA) to participate in the Davis Cup tie in Islamabad.
The World Group 1 play-off tie is scheduled to be played at the Islamabad Sports Complex on February 3 and 4.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The AITF have sent us a list of 11 officials and 7 players who will be coming to Islamabad for visa processing. But we are still waiting for their final arrival confirmation.
They (AITA) have said they will send it (confirmation) once they get clearance from their government to travel to Pakistan, Saleem Saifullah, the PTF President, said. Saifullah said the list of officials and players sent by the AITA included Anil Jain, the association's president, and Anil Dhupar, its secretary.
The list also includes their captain Rohit Rajpal besides seven other players, he added.
On December 26, the PTI reported from New Delhi that the AITA had sought the Sports Ministry's advice on the team's travel to Pakistan

Saifullah said there was a deadline for the AITA to send final arrival confirmation and if they didn't travel to Pakistan the International Tennis Federation (ITF) would consider the Davis Cup tie as forfeited, awarding full points to the hosts.
The Indian Davis Cup team last travelled to Pakistan in 1964 when Akhtar Ali, Premjit Lall and SP Misra helped the visitors grab the tie 4-0 in Lahore.
However, India and Pakistan were drawn against each other in 2019 and the tie was scheduled to take place in the neighbouring nation.
But on that occasion, the AITA managed to shift it to a neutral venue, Kazakhstan, citing political strife between the two countries.
This time Pakistan team will be led by their top player Aisam ul Haq Qureishi and he will be joined by Aqeel Khan, Muhammad Shoaib, Barkatullah and Muhammad Abid.

Also Read

AITA hopeful of getting clearance for travel to Pakistan for Davis Cup

Shoaib gets stay order to halt filming of biopic 'Rawalpindi Express'

Davis Cup: Ramkumar to lead Indian challenge against Pakistan on grass

Asia Cup 2023, India vs Pakistan: Top five battles in tournament's history

Davis Cup: India vs Pakistan again, PTF won't agree for neutral venue

Savita Punia to lead Indian women in hockey Olympic Qualifiers, Ranchi

Punia urges govt to restart wrestling activities in view of Paris Olympics

AITA hopeful of getting clearance for travel to Pakistan for Davis Cup

India's got talent: From Asian Games win to hosting Cricket World Cup

PKL 2023: Patna Pirates outgun Haryana Steelers, come back in form

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Tennis India vs Pakistan

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 30 2023 | 3:16 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveTata Coffee-Tata Consumer MergerIND vs SA 1st Test Day 3 LIVE SCOREGold Silver Price TodayVirat KohliInterim Budget 2024Yash Raj Films RevenueBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon