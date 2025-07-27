Sunday, July 27, 2025 | 11:29 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
FIDE Women's World Cup Final Game 2: Koneru vs Divya live time & streaming

The live streaming of the FIDE Women's World Cup 2025 Final Game 2 will be available on FIDE's official YouTube channel in India

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 27 2025 | 11:27 AM IST

The FIDE Women’s World Cup 2025 Final heads into a pivotal Game 2 in Batumi, with Indian stars Koneru Humpy and Divya Deshmukh locked at 0.5–0.5 after a fiercely contested opening game. Both players showed nerves of steel in Game 1, with Divya (playing White) springing an unexpected opening and Humpy matching her move for move in a tense, dynamic 41-move battle that ultimately ended in a draw.
 
For Game 2, the stakes are immense: whoever wins will become the first Indian to claim the Women’s World Cup crown, capping one of the most significant breakthroughs in Indian chess history. Humpy, with decades of elite experience and a reputation for resilience in long matches, will have the White pieces and a subtle edge in the classical format. She is coming off a draining run of knockout victories, including a dramatic tie-break triumph over Lei Tingjie in the semi-finals.
 
 
Divya, only 19, has played fearlessly throughout the tournament, scalping higher seeds with aggressive play and bold preparation. Her ability to generate imbalances and seize the initiative—even under time pressure—suggests she won’t shy away from risk in this all-or-nothing decider.
 
However, if the seccond game of the final between the two sides also ends in a draw they will then face each other again on Monday, July 28 in tie-breaker round. 

FIDE Women’s World Cup 2025 Final Game 2: Live streaming and telecast details

When will Game 2 of the FIDE Women’s World Cup 2025 Final be played? 

Game 2 of the FIDE Women’s World Cup 2025 Final will take place on Sunday, July 27. If needed, the tie-break will be played on Monday, July 28.
 
Who will play in Game 2 of the FIDE Women’s World Cup 2025 Final? 
India’s Koneru Humpy and Divya Deshmukh will face off in Game 2 of the FIDE Women’s World Cup 2025 Final on July 27.
 
What time will Game 2 of the FIDE Women’s World Cup 2025 Final be played? 
The FIDE Women’s World Cup 2025 Final Game 2 between Koneru Humpy and Divya Deshmukh will begin at 4:45 PM IST.
 
Where to watch the live telecast of the FIDE Women’s World Cup 2025 Final Game 2 in India? 
There will be no live telecast of the FIDE Women’s World Cup 2025 Final Game 2 in India.
 
Where to watch the live streaming of the FIDE Women’s World Cup 2025 Final Game 2 in India? 
The live streaming of the FIDE Women's World Cup 2025 Final Game 2 will be available on FIDE's official YouTube channel in India.
 

Topics : World Chess Championship CHESS

First Published: Jul 27 2025 | 11:27 AM IST

