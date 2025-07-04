Friday, July 04, 2025 | 11:44 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
World champion D Gukesh bags Rapid title at 2025 Grand Chess Tour Zagreb

After five victories in a row on the second day, Gukesh played out a couple of draws on day 3 and eventually defeated Wesley to end on 14 points out of a possible 18

Last Updated : Jul 04 2025 | 11:42 PM IST

World champion D Gukesh ended his campaign with a finely-crafted victory over Wesley So of the United States in the ninth and final round of the rapid section of Super United Rapid and Blitz Tournament, a part of the Grand Chess Tour.

After five victories in a row on the second day, Gukesh played out a couple of draws on day 3 and eventually defeated Wesley to end on 14 points out of a possible 18.

Overall in rapid, he had two draws, a loss against Duda Jan-Kryzsztof of Poland and six wins. With the rapid section ensuring two points for each win, the Indian ace now enjoys a healthy lead over Duda who drew the first two games and was poised to draw the third one too in the day.

 

For Gukesh, the day started with a peaceful result against Dutchman Anish Giri when the players reached a nearly-locked position despite several pieces on the board. The players shook hands as neither side was able to make much progress.

The second round was really interesting for Gukesh as he employed the Marshall gambit against Ivan Saric of Croatia and the marathon match lasted 87 moves before peace was signed.

Wesley So was already under pressure to catch up but his challenge did not last long as Gukesh capitalised on a tactical error to net a couple of pawns in the middle game and two full points without much ado in just 36 moves.

World number one Magnus Carlsen showed initial promise on the final day of rapid, starting off with full points against Fabiano Caruana of the United States but then a draw with Nodirbek Abdusattorov of Uzbekistan ended his hopes of coming much closer.

The other Indian in the fray, R Praggnanandhaa defeated Saric in round seven and drew with Wesley and his game against Duda was about to end in a draw too though the Indian enjoyed a miniscule advantage.

Results Round 7: D Gukesh (Ind) drew with Anish Giri (Ned); Fabiano Caruana (USA) lost to Magnus Carlsen (Nor); Alireza Firouzja (Fra) beat Wesley So (USA); R Praggnanandhaa (Ind) beat Ivan Saric (Cro); Duda Jan-Krzysztof (Pol) drew with Nodirbek Abdusattorov (Uzb).

Round 8: Wesley So drew with Praggnanandhaa; Abdusattorov drew with Magnus Carlsen; Giri lost to Caruana; Saric drew with Gukesh; Duda drew with Firouzja.

Round 9: Gukesh beat Wesley; Firouzja playing Abdusattorov; Carlsen playing Giri; Praggnanandhaa playing Duda; Caruana beat Saric.

Final standings: To be updated after all matches finish.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : World Chess Championship Chess Tournament

First Published: Jul 04 2025 | 11:42 PM IST

