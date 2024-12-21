Business Standard

GM Erigaisi asks US Embassy for visa to play in World Rapid and Blitz

GM Erigaisi asks US Embassy for visa to play in World Rapid and Blitz

Erigaisi also requested External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and the All India Chess Federation (AICF) to help him get the visa

Arjun Erigaisi

Chennai: Indian GM Arjun Erigaisi during the Round 1 match against compatriot GM Vidit Gujrathi at the Chennai Grand Masters Tournament, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024.(Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Dec 21 2024 | 3:18 PM IST

With time running out, Indian Grandmaster Arjun Erigaisi on Friday appealed to the United States Embassy to expedite the process of granting him the necessary visa to compete in the World Rapid & Blitz Championship, beginning in New York in less than a week.

Around 300 chess players, including the world's top-rated player and former world champion in classical chess, Magnus Carlsen, and three former World Championship challengers, Fabiano Caruana, Ian Nepomniachtchi and Boris Gelfand, among others will be in action in the championship to be held from December 26 to 31.

Erigaisi also requested External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and the All India Chess Federation (AICF) to help him get the visa.

 

"@USAndIndia Last week I submitted my passport to you for visa stamping and it still has not been returned. I request you to please expedite the process and return my passport as soon as possible as I need it for my travel to New York for World Rapid & Blitz Championship," wrote Erigaisi, 21, on 'X'.

"If anyone can help me with this please DM," added Erigaisi, who recently became the second Indian after legendary Viswanathan Anand, and 16th worldwide, to reach the gold-standard ELO rating of 2800.

Erigaisi has been in sensational form this year, having won an individual gold as well as team title in India's recent historic performance in the Chess Olympiad.

Erigaisi, who currently occupies the fourth spot in the latest rankings, had missed out on qualifying for the Candidates in Toronto earlier this year.

D Gukesh had qualified from the Candidates to set up a World Championship title showdown with China's Ding Liren in Singapore, which the Indian won recently.

The World Rapid & Blitz Championship could be an opportunity for Erigaisi to overcome the disappointment.

The other leading players competing in the championship include, Hikaru Nakamura, Wesley So, Levon Aronian, Jeffrey Xiong, Leinier Domignuez Perez, Hans Niemann and Sam Shankland.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : World Chess Championship CHESS

First Published: Dec 21 2024 | 3:18 PM IST

