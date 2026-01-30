I want 10% from tonight's tickets sold: Djokovic after epic semifinal clash

Twenty-four-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic struck a light-hearted note after beating world number two Jannik Sinner in the men’s singles second semifinal at the Australian Open 2026 on Friday. Speaking after the five-set epic at Melbourne’s jam-packed Rod Laver Arena, the 38-year-old joked that he deserved a share of the ticket revenue following an intense semifinal night.

Djokovic reflects on challenge of Sinner and Alcaraz

The world number four reflected on the challenge of facing Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz in five-set matches, drawing parallels with last year’s US Open, where he had spoken about the difficulty of overcoming the sport’s new standard-bearers.

Djokovic said he had always believed the task was daunting but achievable, noting that both Sinner and Alcaraz were operating at a different level. The Serbian added that his focus had been on finding a way to match that intensity rather than being overwhelmed by it.

‘Value for money’ night at Rod Laver Arena

After watching the first semifinal between Alcaraz and Alexander Zverev, Djokovic acknowledged the quality of tennis on display and said he and Sinner attempted to rise to the same standard. He joked that the crowd had certainly received full value for money and quipped that he would like 10 per cent of the tickets sold for the evening.

Djokovic shares exchange with Alcaraz

What happened in the men's singles semifinals at Australian Open 2026 World number one Alcaraz overcame third seed Alexander Zverev 6–4, 7–6 (5), 6–7 (3), 6–7 (4), 7–5 in a marathon encounter that stretched across 5 hours and 27 minutes. The match, which began in the afternoon heat, became the longest men’s semifinal in Australian Open history. The extended battle delayed the start of Djokovic’s semifinal against defending champion Jannik Sinner by several hours. The 24-time Grand Slam winner eventually prevailed 3–6, 6–3, 4–6, 6–4, 6–4, closing out the contest shortly after 1.30 am. Djokovic has now reached his 11th Australian Open final, snapping a run of four straight semifinal defeats at major tournaments. Alcaraz, meanwhile, advances to his first title match at Melbourne Park and will be bidding to become the youngest man to complete a career Grand Slam. Djokovic also revealed a brief exchange with Alcaraz after the Spaniard’s match ran long and delayed the start of the second semifinal. With a smile, he said Alcaraz apologised for the delay, to which he responded that he was an “old man” who preferred to head to bed early.

Djokovic eyes record 25th Grand Slam title

Looking ahead to the final, Djokovic said he was eager for another showdown with the world number one. He acknowledged the scale of the challenge that awaits, admitting he would need to recover quickly before taking on Alcaraz in a few days’ time.

The Serbian said he hoped to have enough energy left to stay competitive against the top seed and suggested the outcome would ultimately be decided by more than just preparation. With the final looming, Djokovic added that he was ready to return and fight, leaving the rest in the hands of fate.

Novak Djokovic will have a shot at a record 25th Grand Slam title when he takes on world number one Carlos Alcaraz on February 1 at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne. Djokovic is currently level on 24 Grand Slam titles with Margaret Court in tennis history. With 24 Grand Slam titles, he holds the most in men’s singles.

Most Men’s Grand Slam singles titles

Novak Djokovic (Serbia)– 24 Rafael Nadal (Spain) – 22 Roger Federer (Switzerland) – 20 Pete Sampras (US) – 14 Roy Emerson (Australia) – 12

Most Women’s Grand Slam singles titles