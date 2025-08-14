Thursday, August 14, 2025 | 03:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
India vs Australia hockey: 1st match live time, streaming, telecast details

India vs Australia hockey: 1st match live time, streaming, telecast details

The India vs Australia 1st hockey match will take place on August 15, 2025. IND vs AUS 1st hockey match will begin at 3:30 PM IST.

India vs Australia 1st hockey match at Perth Stadium

India vs Australia 1st hockey match details

Anish Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 14 2025 | 3:34 PM IST

Ahead of the men's Asia Cup 2025, Indian hockey team is on a four-match series against Australia at the Perth Stadium. The first hockey match of the series between India and Australia will take place on August 15. The series is touted as India's preparation of the Asia Cup, which is scheduled to begin on August 26 in Bihar's Rajgir. 
 
India hockey team news
 
What to expect
 
The four-match series against Australia will help India to identify key areas pr improvement ahead of Asia Cup, which is a qualifying tournament for the 2026 Hockey World Cup. 
 

Series seen as crucial step in Asia Cup preparations
 
Playing Australia in their home conditions was described by captain Harmanpreet Singh as a significant challenge, one considered essential at this stage of the team’s preparations. Before the squad’s departure, it was stated that the series was being treated as a key component of the build-up to the Asia Cup. The focus, it was emphasised, was on improving as a unit, testing against strong opposition, and building momentum ahead of the tournament in Rajgir.
 
Opportunity to sharpen skills against top opposition
 
It was further noted that the matches would be used to identify areas requiring improvement before the Asia Cup. The opportunity to play high-intensity hockey against a top side like Australia was described as exciting. The tour is expected to provide valuable match exposure against one of the world’s highest-ranked teams, with the coaching staff expected to fine-tune combinations and assess player form ahead of the continental event.
 
India vs Australia hockey head-to-head
 
  • Matches Played: 145
  • India Won: 25
  • Australia Won: 97
  • Matches Drawn: 23
  India hockey squad for Australia series 2025  Goalkeepers: Krishan B Pathak, Suraj Karker.
 
Defenders: Sumit, Jarmanpreet Singh, Harmanpreet Singh (C), Sanjay, Amit Rohidas,Nilam Sanjeep Xess, Jugraj Singh,Poovanna C.
 
Midfielders: Rajinder Singh, Raj Kumar Pal Hardik Singh, Manpreet Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Rabichandra Singh Moirangthem, Vishnu Kant Sing.
 
Forwards: Mandeep Singh, Shilanand Lakra Abhishek, Sukhjeet Singh, Dilpreet Singh,Selvam Karthi Aditya Lalage.
 

India vs Australia 1st match live time, IND vs AUS hockey live streaming in India

 
When will the first hockey match between India and Australia take place?
 
The India vs Australia 1st hockey match will take place on August 15, 2025.
 
When will the first hockey match between India and Australia begins?
 
India vs Australia 1st hockey match will begin at 3:30 PM IST. 
 
What is the venue of IND vs AUS 1st hockey match in Australia?
 
Perth Stadium will host India vs Australia 1st hockey match.
 
Which TV channels will live telecast India vs Australia hockey match in India?
 
As of now, the broadcast partner for the India vs Australia hockey match has not been revealed. (This space will be updated in due course)
 
How to watch the live streaming of India vs Australia 1st hockey match in India?
 
The live streaming partner for the India vs Austalia hockey matches has not been revealed yet. (This space will be updated in due course).
 

Topics : Hockey News Indian Hockey Team

First Published: Aug 14 2025 | 3:34 PM IST

