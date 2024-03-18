Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Indian Olympic Association dissolves ad-hoc wrestling federation committee

The Indian Olympic Association directed the Wrestling Federation of India to form a safeguarding committee for timely redressal of sexual harrasment and other abuse claims

Photo: Needpix.com

Photo: Needpix.com

Abhijeet Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 18 2024 | 5:25 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The ad-hoc committee for wrestling, formed in December 2023, was dissolved by the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) on Monday with immediate effect. The IOA dissolved the committee after the ban on the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) was lifted in February by the United World Wrestling (UWW). The IOA order said that there was no further need to run the WFI activities through an ad-hoc committee.

The IOA, however, directed the WFI to appoint a safeguarding committee/officer at the earliest for timely redressal of sexual harassment and other abuse claims. It also asked the WFI to conduct the election of the Athletes Commission in a time-bound manner. 
 
The latest order by the IOA instructed the WFI to repay the loan provided by the IOA to the ad-hoc committee for managing the wrestling federation’s operations.   

The ad-hoc committee was formed on the recommendation of the Sports Ministry on December 27 last year, after the suspension of the WFI’s governing council by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS) on December 24, 2023.

Bhupinder Singh Bajwa, who headed the previous ad-hoc committee that ran the sport in the country in the absence of a fairly elected body till late December from early August 2023, was the head of this ad-hoc committee as well.

The latest move comes after a stormy year for Indian wrestling, where the sports body was rocked with allegations of sexual abuse and harassment. Following months of protests by star wrestlers Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia, among others, the WFI headed for electing a new body, removing the accused BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh as the chief of WFI. 

However, soon after the election, the Sports Ministry had suspended the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) in December 2023. The action came in the wake of a controversial decision made by the newly elected body regarding the organisation of the U-15 and U-20 national trials. According to reports, the ministry felt the new WFI body was working under the complete control of its former office-bearers, which was not in conformity with the National Sports Code. 
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Also Read

Centre asks IOA to form panel for running Wrestling Federation of India

Explained: Here's why the sports ministry suspended WFI office bearers

Yet to see anything in writing: Sakshi Malik on WFI's suspension by govt

Done with wrestling: Here's what Brijbhushan said after WFI suspension

Summer Olympics 2024 security plans stolen from train station in Paris

Alcaraz rallies from set down, ends Sinner's winning streak at Indian Wells

Paris 2024: India rope in Dutch goalkeeping coach Dennis van de Pol

Gulveer's national record 10000m run not enough to qualify for Paris 2024

PR Sreejesh aspires to be Indian hockey team's chief coach by 2036

Lifter Achinta Sheuli caught entering women's hostel at night, expelled

Topics : BS Web Reports Wrestling Federation of India Wrestling Indian Olympic Association

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 18 2024 | 5:18 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayLok Sabha Election 2024 LIVEAdani Group SharesApple Days SaleSabarmati-Agra Superfast Train DerailIPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon