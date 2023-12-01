Sensex (0.79%)
67514.62 + 526.18
Nifty (0.71%)
20276.75 + 143.60
Nifty Midcap (1.16%)
43407.45 + 498.55
Nifty Smallcap (0.82%)
6593.00 + 53.50
Nifty Bank (0.92%)
44891.45 + 409.70
Heatmap

IOA to conduct seminar with Nada for athletes prior to Paris Olympics 2024

"We want to educate the athletes bound for the Olympic Games on the anti-doping rule violations to ensure proper compliance during the games," IOA President PT Usha said

Indian Olympic Association (IOA)

"IOA will also ensure athletes have adequate sports science backup to avoid injuries and stay healthy," she added

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 01 2023 | 1:19 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) will conduct a special seminar for its core group of athletes to educate them on the anti-doping rules ahead of next year's Olympic Games.
"We want to educate the athletes bound for the Olympic Games on the anti-doping rule violations to ensure proper compliance during the games," IOA President PT Usha said.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
"The IOA have put in place strict anti-doping measures to uphold the integrity of the sports", said the 52-year-old.
The seminar will be conducted in coordination with the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) sometime in the coming months.
On being asked how the IOA is supporting the athletes to prepare for the games, she said, "It is important to have good training facilities during the games and smooth transport system from in the pre-competition time as well as during the main games.
"IOA will also ensure athletes have adequate sports science backup to avoid injuries and stay healthy," she added.
The IOA president was hopeful that all National Sports Federations (NSF's) have a proper road map in place for the Olympic Games. "Proper planning is important to ensure all aspects of the preparation are taken care of during the buildup months to the Olympic Games.
"All the NSF's must have prepared a detailed programme for the international exposure cum competition plan for next year," she added.
Earlier in October this year during the International Olympic (IOC) session in Mumbai, PT Usha had also discussed the possibility of India hosting the Olympics in the future with IOC chief Thomas Bach.
"It was a good and healthy discussion on various issues related to India's bid to host the Youth Olympic in 2030 and 2036 Olympic Games as announced by the Hon'ble Prime Minister of India," she said.
Usha was also positive that several private companies and state governments are investing in sports, which will boost sports development in the country. "More investment in sports will ensure good infrastructure and facilities across India. It will lead to a rise in the number of sports enthusiasts and inculcate sports culture in the country," she added.

Also Read

Wada exposes Indian doping agency, 97 whereabout failures of 70 athletes

Sprinter, Asian Games medallist Dutee Chand faces four-year ban for doping

Here's the list of India's medal winners in Asian Games 2023 till Sept 27

Asain Games 2023 closing ceremony: Live Streaming and all you need to know

Asian Games 2023 India Kabaddi full schedule, match time, squads, streaming

PKL 2023-24: Joginder Narwal named Dabang Delhi's assistant coach

PKL 2023-24: Pawan, Fazel praises on each other ahead of season opener

Make track and field events more attractive and marketable: Neeraj Chopra

Hockey coach Fulton seeks ''fresh perspective'' for Olympics preparation

Returning officer likely to take decision of WFI poll date tomorrow: Bajwa

She also pointed out that The Khelo India project of the Sports Ministry has proved to be a good platform for budding athletes to showcase their talent. "The financial assistance under the Khelo India scheme is big support to promising athletes," Usha added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : 2024 Olympics Olympics France

First Published: Dec 01 2023 | 1:19 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveAnimal MovieTata Tech IPO Allotment Grand Theft Auto trilogyBank holidays in DecemberIPL media rightsGold-Silver Price TodayTop 5 Upcoming Bollywood Movies

Elections 2023

State Assembly elections 2023: Rajasthan to go to polls tomorrowAfter BJP comes to power, such people will stay in jail: Reddy on Owaisi

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variantGenerative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many statesUttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this yearSBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon