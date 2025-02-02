Business Standard

Sunday, February 02, 2025 | 04:45 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Sports / Other Sports News / It's our belief that won us HIL: Bengal Tigers skipper Rupinder Pal Singh

It's our belief that won us HIL: Bengal Tigers skipper Rupinder Pal Singh

The Bengal side secured a thrilling 4-3 victory over Hyderabad Toofans to lift the Hero Hockey India League 2024-25 title.

Hockey generic image

Representative image

Press Trust of India Kolkata
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 02 2025 | 4:42 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers showcased defensive solidity and strategic execution when it mattered most, which was key to their triumph in the Hockey India League, captain Rupinder Singh said.

The Bengal side secured a thrilling 4-3 victory over Hyderabad Toofans to lift the Hero Hockey India League 2024-25 title.

We made a conscious effort to strengthen our defense after the semifinal. In the final, capitalising on our opportunities was essential, and we did just that," Rupinder said in a release.

"We also worked on refining our penalty corner strategies and maintaining maximum possession, all of which helped us turn the game in our favor."  The Tigers' path to glory was anything but easy.

 

Having topped the league stage with 19 points from 10 matches, they faced a tough semifinal against Tamil Nadu Dragons, which ended in a 2-2 draw before they prevailed 6-5 in the shootout.

Also Read

Hockey generic image

Hockey India League: Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers crowned men's champions

HIL final

Hockey India League 2024-25 final live match time and streaming details

Hockey generic image

HIL: Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers defeat Tamil Nadu Dragons to reach final

Hockey generic image

Women's Hockey India League: Jansen scores brace as Odisha Warriors win 4-0

Hockey India League 2024-25 leaderboard

Hockey India League 2024-25 points table and top 10 highest goal scorers

With lessons learnt from that close contest, the team approached the final with a refined tactical approach.

Star dragflicker Jugraj's consistent brilliance throughout the tournament also earned him the distinction of top scorer with 12 goals.

For Rupinder, this title was a testament to the team's belief and perseverance.

It's been an incredible journey for us, especially with the return of the Hockey India League after a seven-year hiatus," Rupinder said.

"Our path as a team had its share of ups and downs, but in the end, everything came together perfectly. It was our belief that carried us to the title, and I am immensely proud of my team for their hard work and resilience throughout the tournament.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Praggnanandhaa R, Pragg, Chess

Praggnanandhaa crushes Sarana in Tata Steel Masters chess tournament

Photo Courtesy: Wikimedia Commons

Swimming sensation Desinghu continues to rule the pool at National Games

red Tennis Court

Six more tennis players banned for links to a match-fixing syndicate

Praggnanandhaa R,Praggnanandhaa

Gukesh draws with Wei Yi; Praggnanandhaa closes gap on top after win

Athletics, sports, track and field

'Courts responsible for destruction of sports', Ex-AFI chief Sumariwalla

Topics : Hockey India League

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 02 2025 | 4:42 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayUnion Budget 2025 LIVEWhat is Standard Deduction?Gold-Silver Price todaySensex TodayManufacturing SectorBudget 2025FDI Limit Hike in Insurance SectorCMs' on Budget 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon