Business Standard
Home / Sports / Other Sports News / Kapil Parmar wins historic bronze medal in Judo for India at Paralympics

Kapil Parmar wins historic bronze medal in Judo for India at Paralympics

Parmar produced a superlative performance, dominating his opponent from start to finish to record a 10-0 win in the bronze medal contest.

Kapil Parmar

Kapil Parmar

Press Trust of India Paris
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 05 2024 | 8:44 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Kapil Parmar bagged India's first ever Paralympic medal in judo, clinching a bronze in the men's 60kg (J1) after convincingly defeating Brazil's Elielton de Oliveira in the final here on Thursday.
Parmar produced a superlative performance, dominating his opponent from start to finish to record a 10-0 win in the bronze medal contest.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
He had earlier lost to S Banitaba Khorram Abadi in the semifinals, beaten 0-10 by his Iranian opponent here at the Champs-de-mart arena.
The J1 class in para judo is for the athletes who suffer from no to very low visual activity. Athletes in this category wear red circles to indicate that they may need guided support before, during and after a contest.
 
Parmar, who won the silver medal at the 2022 Asian Games in the same category, had earlier beaten Venezuela's Marco Dennis Blanco 10-0 in the quarterfinal.
Parmar was, however, handed a yellow card in each of the two contests on Thursday.
Yellow cards in judo are given for minor violations such as passivity or using a technique that might hinder the opponent or cause injury.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Paralympics 2024

5 reasons why India achieved best-ever medal haul at Paris Paralympics

Paralympics

Dharambir dedicates Paralympics gold to teammate and coach Amit Kumar

archer Harvinder Singh, Asian Para Games 2018

One arrow at a time: Making of Paralympic champion archer Harvinder Singh

Paralympics, Tokyo 2020

Paris Paralympics 2024: How does the sport of wheelchair fencing work?

Google Doodle celebrates Paralympics 2024

Google Doodle celebrates Paralympics 2024 powerlifting with special artwork

Topics : Paralympics

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 05 2024 | 8:43 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBaazar Style Retail IPOKolkata rape-murder case LIVEEx-Dividend TodayHappy Teachers' Day WishesMalaysia raises visa feesBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon