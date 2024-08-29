Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Sports / Other Sports News / National Sports Day 2024: Check date, history, significance, theme, more

National Sports Day 2024: Check date, history, significance, theme, more

National Sports Day 2024 is celebrated every year on August 29 to mark the legacy of Major Dhyan Chand, and to promote sports and fitness in the countryIndia celebrates National Sports Day every year

National Sports Day is celebrated to mark Major Dhyan Chand's birth anniversary.

National Sports Day is celebrated to mark Major Dhyan Chand's birth anniversary.

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 29 2024 | 9:04 AM IST

Listen to This Article

India celebrates National Sports Day every year on August 29, which is a special occasion dedicated to marking the spirit of sports in India. Apart from India's achievements in sports, this day emphasises the importance of sports to keep us healthy and active.

This day is celebrated to mark the contribution of India's legendary hockey player Major Dhyan Chand, who helped India dominate in the hockey games inspiring generations. The National Sports Day is more than just a celebration and a reminder of how sports enrich our lives and bring us closer as a community. 
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

National Sports Day 2024: History 

The Indian government officials announced to celebrate National Sports Day in 2012 marking August 29 as a day to recognise sports excellence. The date was selected to pay tribute to Major Dhyan Chand, also known as the 'Wizard of Hockey'. Major Dhyan Chand was born on August 29, 1905, in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. His career spanned from 1926 to 1948, when he played 185 matches for India scoring over 400 goals. His excellent performance brought the golden period for Indian hockey as he led India to win three gold medals in 1928, 1932 and 1936. 

National Sports Day 2024: Significance

The National Sports Day was established to increase participation among India's youth. This Day, August 29, commemorates the birth anniversary of Major Dhyan Chand's birthday highlighting his contribution to the game. Dhyan Chand is remembered for his extraordinary skills and achievements in the sport. 

On this special day, several events related to sports are being organised across the country where athletes, teams, and individuals are honoured for their outstanding achievements in the sports. This day aims to make people aware of the importance of sports and physical fitness in daily life. 

National Sports Day 2024: Theme

The theme for National Sports Day 2024 has not been announced so far. However, last year the theme was  "Sports are an enabler to an inclusive and fit society."

Who was Major Dhyan Chand?

Born on August 29, Dhyan Chand emerged as one of the greatest hockey players in history. He showed his extraordinary skill and dedication to the sports that helped India win their Olympic gold medals in 1928, 1932 and 1936. 

More From This Section

Aman Sehrawat Paris Olympics

I shed 4.6 kg before Olympic match; it was challenging: Wrestler Sehrawat

Carlos Alcaraz, Carlos, Alcaraz

Carlos Alcaraz wins opening match at US Open, extends winning streak to 15

Athletics, sports, track and field

India qualify for 4x400m mixed relay final at World Athletics U20 C'ships

Indian Hockey Team, hockey olympic

If I can maintain my fitness, I hope to play LA Olympics: Manpreet Singh

Sanjay Singh, WFI

Let WFI work without any interference: WFI President Sanjay Singh


He had ball control and vision on the ground and earned the titles of “Hockey Wizard” and “The Magician.” He fulfilled his regimental duties during the day, so he used to practise in the moonlight earning him the title of Chand, which means moon in India. 

Throughout his career, he played 185 matches and scored 400 goals. His legacy inspired generations in the game. To honour him, the Indian government renamed Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award to Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award in 2021, presented by the president of India. 

The President of India annually recognised the achievement and contributions of Major Chand in hockey. Last year, In 2023, badminton players Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy were awarded this prestigious honour.

Also Read

PremiumFrom hockey team's gold rush at Olympics and Kapil Dev holding aloft Prudential World Cup to Neeraj Chopra's superlative throw in Tokyo, here's India's journey via 50 milestones in sports since 1975

BS@50: These 50 game-changing moments transformed India's sports history

Indian contingents for the Paris Paralympics departs, in New Delhi, Sunday, Aug. 25, 2024. (PTI Photo)

Over 100 Indian athletes to join Paris Paralympics opening ceremony

Billiards and snooker

Denied visa, Pakistan's Billiards and Snooker Association lodges complaint

Neeraj Chopra

Why Neeraj Chopra is one of the most consistent athletes of his generation

Chelsea FC

From Felix to Neto: Chelsea FC's clueless summer spending spree explained

Topics : sports Indian sports Dhyan Chand Bharat Ratna Hockey

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 29 2024 | 9:04 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayKolkata Rape-Murder Case LIVEBadlapur School CaseAuto-Taxi Drivers StrikeOrient Tech IPOEcos Mobility IPOBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon