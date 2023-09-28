close
MotoGP to return to India next year as 16th race after San Marino GP

The inaugural edition of the IndianOil Grand Prix of India, MotoGP Bharat, was held on September 24 at the Buddh International Circuit, Greater Noida

MotoGP

Representative Image

Raghav Aggarwal New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 28 2023 | 11:42 AM IST
Just days after the conclusion of MotoGP Bharat 2023, the Federation Internationale de Motocyclisme (FIM), the global governing body of motorcycle racing, announced on Thursday that the event will return to India in 2024. According to the provisional calendar released globally, the race will be the 16th event, following the San Marino Grand Prix.

The inaugural edition of the IndianOil Grand Prix of India, held on September 24 at the Buddh International Circuit, garnered a viewership of over 100,000 across the globe and was telecast across 195 nations. According to Fairstreet Sport, the Indian promoters of the race, the event accounted for a business turnover of Rs 930 crore.

Organised by Fairstreet Sport in collaboration with Dorna Sports, the IndianOil Grand Prix of India featured renowned riders such as Francesco Bagnaia, Marc Marquez, Marco Bezzecchi, Brad Binder, Jack Miller, and Jorge Martin. Bezzecchi clinched the title.

"In a country with a significant following for various sports, including cricket, the growing viewership for motorsports represents a remarkable achievement for both the organisers and the global body," said Pushkar Nath Srivastava, founder and chief operating officer of Fairstreet Sport.

Also Read: Want to give my heart to the fans": Bezzecchi on winning MotoGP Bharat

"With next year's dates already announced, our aim is to intensify our efforts and return even stronger, with an enhanced race track, logistical arrangements, promotions and marketing, and brand awareness."

KTM India, Ducati India, Honda Racing India, Yamaha Motor India, Aprilia India, and Michelin were industry partners for the inaugural edition. Red Bull India, OLA, 24seven, Radio Mirchi 98.3, and R.E. Rogers India served as event sponsors. Apollo Hospitals, MeduLance, and Jaypee Hospital were medical partners, while Bushmills India was the celebration partner.

BookMyShow joined as a ticketing partner, and Robin Hood Army and Vedica Himalayan Spring Water became event partners.

On the sidelines of the event, the Uttar Pradesh government hosted a special conclave, "Invest UP," in which 300 chief executive officers (CXOs) and global representatives participated.

"Uttar Pradesh is prepared for a global influx of investors and assured them of collective and inclusive growth in a favourable macro-economic environment. UP has always been a destination of choice for global initiatives. With MotoGP Bharat at its core, we are optimistic about the future, which will usher in sustained long-term growth for global brands in the auto industry in the years to come," said Manoj Kumar Singh, Infrastructure & Industrial Development Commissioner (IIDC) with the Uttar Pradesh government.

 
First Published: Sep 28 2023 | 11:39 AM IST

