Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Pune Open Challenger: Nagal, Ramanathan advance to pre-quarterfinals in

Nagal, who won the ATP Challenger in Chennai and reached the semifinals in Bengaluru, came back from a breakdown in the second set to record his win in two hours and five minutes

Sumit Nagal

Sumit Nagal

Press Trust of India Pune
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 21 2024 | 11:36 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Top seeded Sumit Nagal and wildcard Ramkumar Ramanathan on Tuesday entered the pre-quarterfinals of the ATP Challenger 100 international tournament after winning their respective round of 32 matches here on Tuesday.
Nagal defeated Chinese Taipei's Yu Hsiou Hsu 7(6)-6, 6-4 at the centre court at the Mhalunge Balewadi Tennis Stadium.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Nagal, who won the ATP Challenger in Chennai and reached the semifinals in Bengaluru, came back from a break down in the second set to record his win in two hours and five minutes.
On the other hand, in a thrilling contest which lasted one hour and 55 minutes, Ramanathan scored a 7-6(5) 7-6(5) win over 160th ranked Stefano Napolitano, who won the Bengaluru Open last week.
The 101-ranked Nagal will now take on compatriot Niki Kaliyanda Poonacha for a spot in the quarterfinals, while Ramanathan will lock horns with Russia's Alexy Zakahrov.
Also moving to the round of 16 was Australia's Adam Walton, who recorded a 7-6 (1), 6-2 win over Belgian qualifier Raphael Collignon.
The fourth seed Monaco's Valentin Vacherot defeated the former world No 25, Vasek Pospisil 6-3, 7-5.
South Korea's Seongchan Hong, a finalist in the Bengaluru Open, lost to Poland's Maks Kasnikowski 4-6, 2-6. Oriol Roca Batalla, a semi-finalist last week, was knocked out by USA's Tristian Boyer 2-6, 6-4, 2-6.
In the doubles, Indian wildcards Siddhant Banthia and Parikshit Somani advanced to the quarterfinals with a 5-7, 7-6 (5), 10-5 win over Luca Margaroli and Goncalo Oliveira.
But the fourth seeds Sriram Balaji and Andre Begemann were beaten by Japan's Toshihide Matsui/Kaito Uesugi 4-6, 7-6 (5), 10-5.

Also Read

History created at Australian Open: All you need to know about Sumit Nagal

India's Sumit Nagal wins Chennai Open, set to enter top-100 ATP rankings

Sumit Nagal outclass Molcan to enter Australian Open 2024 singles main draw

Asian Games: Ankita, Rutuja reach pre-quarterfinals stage in tennis singles

Australian Open 2024: Sumit Nagal upsets 31st seed Bublik, enters 2nd round

Indian men's hockey team beats Spain via penalty shootout in FIH Pro League

Boxing legend Pacquaio can't compete in Paris Olympics due to age limit

PM Modi hails Indian women's Badminton Asia Team Championships win

Manika Batra stars in India's win over Hungary at World Championships

We can expect a Paris medal from Treesa-Gayatri if they qualify: Vimal

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Sumit Nagal Tennis Indian sports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 21 2024 | 11:36 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protest Live UpdatesLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayRahul GandhiWPL 2024 full schedulePM Narendra ModiIndia vs England 4th TestBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon