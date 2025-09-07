Sunday, September 07, 2025 | 06:57 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Sinner vs Alcaraz: US Open men's singles final live match time, streaming

Sinner and Alcaraz, ranked No. 1 and No. 2 in the world respectively, have built a compelling on-court rivalry in 2025.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
Last Updated : Sep 07 2025 | 6:54 PM IST

Top seeds Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz are set to reignite their riveting rivalry in the final of the U.S. Open 2025 on Sunday at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York. This will be their third consecutive Grand Slam final meeting, adding yet another chapter to one of modern tennis’ most exciting matchups.
 
Sinner and Alcaraz, ranked No. 1 and No. 2 in the world respectively, have built a compelling on-court rivalry in 2025. They met in the finals at Roland Garros and Wimbledon earlier this year, with Alcaraz saving match points to win in Paris and Sinner avenging that loss at the All England Club.
 
 
At Flushing Meadows, Sinner returns as the defending champion and looks to solidify his hold on the No. 1 ranking. Alcaraz, the 2022 US Open champion, is eyeing a second title in New York and comes into the final in red-hot form, having dismantled four-time champion Novak Djokovic in straight sets in the semis.
 
Sinner has faced tougher moments, dropping sets to Denis Shapovalov and Felix Auger-Aliassime, but has largely looked composed and in control throughout the tournament.
 
With history, rankings, and a Grand Slam title on the line, this highly anticipated clash promises fireworks on the hard courts of New York. 

US Open 2025 men's singles final live streaming and telecast details

 
When will men's singles final action of US Open 2025 between Alcaraz and Sinner begin?
 
The men's singles final action of US Open 2025 between Alcaraz and Sinner will begin at 11:30 PM IST on September 7 (according to IST).
 
Where to watch live telecast of US Open 2025 Men's singles final match in India?
 
Star Sports will provide the live telecast of US Open Men's singles final match between Alcaraz and Sinner in India.
 
Where to watch live streaming of US Open 2025 Men's singles final match in India?
 
JioHotstar, through their app and website, will provide the live streaming of US Open Men's singles final match in India.
 
 
 
 

First Published: Sep 07 2025 | 6:54 PM IST

