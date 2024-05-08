T20 World Cup: Disney+ Hotstar offers all matches for free on smartphones

Disney+ Hotstar announced on Wednesday that this year’s ICC Men’s T20 Cricket World Cup will be available for free for smartphone users in India, Economic Times reported.

The OTT platform had offered a similar free-of-charge model during the ODI World Cup and Asia Cup last year that had fetched them record viewers.

“By offering the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 for free on mobile, we aim to make the game of cricket more accessible, reach a wider audience across the country and ensure that none of the sporting action is missed. No sport works as a better catalyst than cricket in bringing people together," ET quoted Sajith Sivanandan, Head, Disney+ Hotstar India, as saying.

The eagerly awaited ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 is all set to begin from June 2 in the US and the West Indies. With 20 teams participating, matches will be held across three venues in the United States and six in the Caribbean.

The T20 World Cup will begin just a few days after the conclusion of the high-octane Indian Premier League (IPL), as the excitement for T20 takes centrestage in the mega global event, garnering millions of eyeballs.

During the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023, streamed free on mobile via the Disney+ Hotstar app, concurrency records were broken five times, with the highest record of 59 million peak viewership during the finals between Australia and the men in blue.

For the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023, Disney+ Hotstar in collaboration with the ICC, had introduced MaxView, offering users the option to stream matches on the go in vertical mode.

With the upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, the platform will once again have an opportunity to entice viewers by offering multiple features to elevate the cricket watching experience.

The first match will take place between USA and Canada on June 2, 2024 at 6:00 AM IST.

The tournament will also broadcast LIVE on Star Sports Network.

India squad for T20 World Cup

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the Indian squad for the T20 World Cup on April 30 with the surprise omission of KL Rahul. Hardik Pandya was named the deputy of Rohit Sharma while Rinku Singh was not part of India's main squad.

Jasprit Bumrah would lead the India pace unit composed of Arshdeep Singh and Mohammed Siraj.



Hard-hitting batter Shivam Dube also made the cut on the back of a strong IPL showing while representing Chennai Super Kings (CSK). Leg-spinner Chahal, who last played for India in August 2023, is the second wrist spinner in the team alongside Kuldeep Yadav.

India full squad for T20 World Cup

Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Sanju Samson, Hardik Pandya (VC), Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.

Travelling reserves

Shubman Gill, Rinku Singh, Khaleel Ahmed, Avesh Khan.