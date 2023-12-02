Sensex (0.74%)
Heatmap

PKL 2023: Gujarat Giants full players list, price and live stream details

Gujarat Giants, runner-ups of the 2017 and 2018 seasons and playoff entrants of the 2021-22 season will be eying their first-ever title in the 2023-24 season

Gujarat Giants

Photo: Twitter

BS Web Team New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 02 2023 | 12:40 PM IST
Listen to This Article

Gujarat Giants is one of the four teams which entered the Pro Kabaddi League in its fifth season in 2016 and are not part of the eight founding teams of the league. They showed their prowess in the first two seasons, reaching the final twice, but on both occasions, losing out to core-group teams Patna Pirates and Bengaluru Bulls.

Check PKL 2023-24 full schedule, venues, teams, match timing, live streaming

They were coached initially by Manpreet Singh, the captain who first led Patna Pirates to their first-ever league title. However, the Giants got off the road in 2018-19 and finished eighth among 12 teams. In 2021-22, they were back in the playoffs, but once again lost track in the 2022-22=3 season.
Heading into the auction, the Rambir Singh Khokar-coached side retained Sonu, Manuj, Rakesh HS, Prateek Dahiya and Rohan Singh. In the auction, ageing Iranian defender Fazel Atrachali was their biggest pick for Rs 1.6 crore. Rohit Gulia, who was with them the last season was paid Rs 58.5 lakhs to reacquire his services. 

Retained Players: Sonu (Raider), Manuj (Defender), Rakesh HS (Raider), Parteek Dhaiya (Raider), Rohan Singh (All-rounder)

Players bought in this year’s auction with their role and price

Player Role Price in Rupees
     
Fazel Atrachali Defender 1.6 Crore
Mohammad Esmaeil Nabibakhsh All-Rounder 22 Lakhs
Rohit Gulia All-Rounder 58.5 Lakhs
Sombir Defender 26.25 Lakhs
Arkam Shaikh All-Rounder 20.25 Lkahs
Vikas Jalgan All-Rounder 13 Lakhs
Sourav Gulia Defender 13 Lakhs
Deepak Rajender Singh Defender 15.70 Lakhs
Ravi Kumar Defender 13.30 Lakhs
More GB Defender 13 Lakhs
Balaji D All-Rounder 13 Lakhs
Jitender Yadav Defender 9 Lakhs
Nitesh Defender 9 Lakhs
Jagdeep Raider 9 Lakhs

New Young Players: Their salaries are not disclosed

Rohan Singh (All-rounder), Nitin (Raider)

Live Streaming and match details of Gujarat Giants

What is the home ground of the Gujarat Giants?

The Arena by TransStadia, Ahmedabad is the home ground of PKL franchise Gujarat Giants

How many matches will Gujarat Giants play at the Arena by TransStadia, Ahmedabad?

Gujarat Giants will play four games at the Arena by TransStadia, Ahmedabad. A total of 11 matches will be played at the venue. 

When will the Gujarat Giants play their first game?

Gujarat Giants will begin their campaign on December 03, 2023, against the Tamil Thalaivas at the Arena by TransStadia in Ahmedabad. 

When will Pro Kabaddi League 2023 reach Ahmedabad?

The PKL 2024 will start in Ahmedabad itself on December 02, 2023, with the first match between Gujarat Giants and Telugu Titans. 

Where will the Gujarat Giants matches in PKL 2023 be telecast?

Gujarat Giants’s matches in PKL 2024 will be telecast on the Star Sports Network television channel in India. 

Where can people livestream Gujarat Giants’s matches in PKL 2023?

People can livestream Gujarat Giants’s matches in PKL 2024 on the Disney Plus Hotstar app. 

Topics : Gujarat Fortunegiants Pro Kabaddi League Kabaddi Kabaddi auctions BS Web Reports Ahmedabad

First Published: Dec 02 2023 | 12:40 PM IST

