Business Standard

Friday, December 27, 2024 | 01:39 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Sports / Pro Kabaddi League / PKL 2024 Semifinal 2: Delhi vs Patna live kabaddi match time, streaming

PKL 2024 Semifinal 2: Delhi vs Patna live kabaddi match time, streaming

The second-place team at the points table, Dabang Delhi, will lock horns with the winners of eliminator two in the second semifinal on Friday

PKL 2024 Semifinal 2

PKL 2024 Semifinal 2

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 27 2024 | 1:35 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Pro Kabaddi League 2024 semifinals are set to take place at Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Pune on Friday, December 27. The two semifinals will feature the top two of the PKL 2024 points table after the end of 132 league games, taking on the two winners of eliminators from Thursday. Following the pattern, in the semifinal two, the second place Dabang Delhi will take on the winners of eliminator 2 Patna Pirates. Both teams have been former champions and will look to take one step further to lift the coveted PKL trophy one more time by winning the semifinal and booking their place in the final on Sunday, December 29. 
 
 
PKL 2024 Semifinal 2: Probable playing 7
 
Dabang Delhi playing 7 (Probable): Ashu Malik, Naveen Kumar, Ashish, Yogesh, Gaurav Chhillar, Sandeep, Ashish Malik
 
Patna Pirates playing 7 (Probable): Devank Dalal, Ayan, Sudhakar, Shubham Shinde, Deepak, Arkam Shaikh, Ankit.

Also Read

PKL 2024 Semifinal 1

PKL 2024 SF 1: Haryana vs UP Kabaddi, live time, head-to-head, streaming

PKL 2024 semifinals

PKL 2024 semifinals: Full list of teams, schedule, and live-streaming

PKL 2024 Eliminators

PKL 2024 Eliminators HIGHLIGHTS: UP Yoddhas and Patna Pirates book their place in the semifinals

PKL 2024 Eliminator 2

PKL 2024 Eliminator 2: Patna Pirates vs U Mumba live streaming

PKL 2024

PKL 2024 Eliminator 1: UP Yodhha vs Jaipur Pink Panthers live streaming

 
PKL 2024 Semifinal 2: Head-to-head record
 
In the head-to-head records, Patna Pirates lead Dabang Delhi but just one wion extra win.
  • Total matches: 22
  • Dabang Delhi won: 9
  • Patna Pirates won: 10
  • Tie: 3
PKL 2024 Semifinal 2: Full squad
 
Dabang Delhi: Naveen Kumar, Ashu Malik, Manu, Mohit, Siddharth Sirish Desai, Mohammed Mijanur Rahman, Himanshu, Parveen, Rahul, Vinay, Himmat Antil, Ashish, Yogesh, Vikrant, Sandeep, Mohammad Baba Ali, Gaurav Chhillar, Rahul, Rinku Narwal, Ashish, Nitin Panwar, Brijendra Singh Chaudhary
 
Patna Pirates: Kunal Mehta, Sudhakar M, Sandeep Kumar, Sahil Patil, Deepak, Ayan, Jang-Kun Lee, Meetu, Pravinder, Devank, Manish, Abinand Subhash, Navdeep, Shubham Shinde, Hamid Nader, Thiyagarajan Yuvaraj, Deepak Rajendra Singh, Prashant Kumar Rathi, Sagar, Aman, Babu Murugasan, Ankit, Gurdeep

PKL 2024 Semifinal 2 match live streaming and telecast details

Who will feature in the Semifinal 2 of PKL 2024 on December 27?
 
Dabang Delhi will take on Patna Pirates in the Semifinal 2 of PKL 2024 at 9 PM IST.
 
Where to watch the live telecast of PKL 2024 December 27 matches in India?
 
Star Sports 1 SD/HD and Star Sports 2 HD/SD will telecast the PKL 2024 Semifinal 2 on December 27 matches live in India.
 
Where to watch the live streaming of PKL 2024 December 27 matches in India?
 
The live streaming of PKL 2024 Semifinal 2 on December 27 will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website in India.
 

More From This Section

PKL 2024 Eliminators

PKL 2024 Eliminators: Full list of teams, schedule and live streaming

UP Yoddhas

PKL 2024: UP Yoddhas seal third spot with emphatic win over Bengaluru Bulls

Pro Kabaddi League 2024

PKL 2024: December 24 matches live timings, streaming, and telecast details

PKL, Kabaddi, Jaipur Pink Panthers, Dabang Delhi

PKL 2024: Dabang Delhi seal semifinal berth with win over Gujarat Giants

PKL 2024 December 23 matches

PKL 2024, December 23 matches live timings, streaming, and telecast details

Topics : Patna Pirates Dabang Delhi Pro Kabaddi League

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 27 2024 | 1:35 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayDr. Manmohan Singh Passed AwayLatest News LIVEManmohan Singh Death Live UpdatesIND vs AUS 4th Test Day 2 LIVE CA Final ResultIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon