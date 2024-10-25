Business Standard
Bengal Warriorz prevail against UP, Haryana beat Jaipur Pink Panthers

For the Bengal Warriorz, Maninder Singh, Sushil Kambrekar and Nitin Dhankhar were the standout players, while Bharat scored 13 points for the UP Yoddhas

Bengal Warriors' captain Maninder Singh

Bengal Warriors' Maninder Singh (Photo/PKL)

Press Trust of India Hyderabad
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 25 2024 | 9:42 AM IST

The Bengal Warriorz edged out UP Yoddhas 32-29 in a closely-contested Pro-Kabaddi League match here on Thursday.

For the Bengal Warriorz, Maninder Singh, Sushil Kambrekar and Nitin Dhankhar were the standout players, while Bharat scored 13 points for the UP Yoddhas.

Maninder started off brilliantly for the Warriorz as he picked up the majority of the points in the early exchanges for his side.

Supporting Maninder quite well was the in-form Dhankhar.

In a late evening match, Vinay led the domination with a super 10 to power Haryana Steelers to a 37-25 win over Jaipur Pink Panthers.

Earlier, the Warriorz looked determined to stop the UP Yoddhas and were not letting them settle into a rhythm. At the midway stage of the first half, both sides were locked at 8-8.

 

The Bengal side fought hard and went into the half-time break with the score reading 12-11 in their favour.

For the UP outfit, Bharat was leading the points tally with five points.

It was a cautious start to the second half from both sides, but the first points went to the Yoddhas.

As the half wore on, both teams continued to trade points, with neither letting the other out of sight. Maninder, Dhankhar, Sushil Kambrekar and Fazel Atrachali were leading the charge for the Warriorz, while Bharat was fighting for UP.

In the final 10 minutes, Bengal cranked up. Dhankhar inflicted an ALL OUT on the Yoddhas to further extend the Warriorz's lead.

That was followed up by some superb defending led by Atrachali, which put more pressure on the Yoddhas.

Eventually, the Warriorz came away with their first win of the season.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Oct 25 2024 | 9:42 AM IST

