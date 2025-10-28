Tuesday, October 28, 2025 | 05:21 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
PKL 2025 Eliminator 3 match time (IST), probable 7, live streaming details

PKL 2025 Eliminator 3 match time (IST), probable 7, live streaming details

PKL 2025 Eliminator 3 match time (IST), probable 7, live streaming details

PKL 2025 Eliminator 3:

PKL 2025 Eliminator 3:

Aditya Kaushik
Last Updated : Oct 28 2025 | 5:16 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2025 will continue the play-offs action today at Delhi’s Thyagraj Stadium. The day will feature just one match, i.e. Eliminator 3 between Telugu Titans and Patna Pirates. Titans and Pirates beat Bengaluru Bulls in the mini-qualifier and Eliminator 2 respectively to book their place in the match and will now be eyeing a place in Qualifier 2 to take one step closer to the final and the Season 12 trophy. 

PKL 2025 Eliminator 3: Telugu Titans vs Patna Pirates

The stakes couldn’t be higher as the Telugu Titans take on the Patna Pirates in the third eliminator of Pro Kabaddi League Season 12, with a place in the final on the line. The Pirates, the league’s most decorated side with three back-to-back titles, will aim to reassert their dominance, while the Titans — the only team from the inaugural season yet to lift the trophy — are desperate to rewrite history.
 
 
Patna, led by Ayan Lohchab, have peaked at the right time, stringing together three convincing victories to reach this stage. Their raiding unit has shown remarkable balance, and their defence has been rock-solid under pressure. The Pirates will look to carry that momentum forward and extend their golden run.
 
For the Titans, it’s been a campaign built on resilience and tactical discipline. The dependable Vijay Malik and Bharat Hooda have shouldered the bulk of the responsibility and will once again need to fire on all cylinders in this do-or-die clash.

Both sides boast a blend of experience and youthful flair, but only one will survive to fight for the ultimate prize on October 31. Expect an intense, high-paced showdown where nerves and composure could decide everything.

PKL 2025 Eliminator 3: Telugu Titans vs Patna Pirates playing 7

Telugu Titans playing 7 (probable): Shubham Shinde, Vijay Malik, Ankit, Bharat Hooda, Ajit Pawar, Chetan Sahu, Avi Duhan
 
Patna Pirates playing 7 (probable): Milan Dahiya, Ayan Lohchab, Ankit Rana, Deepak Singh, Balaji D, Navdeep, Ankit Jaglan

PKL 2025 Eliminator 3: Telugu Titans vs Patna Pirates head-to-head

  • Total Matches: 26
  • Patna Pirates: 13
  • Telugu Titans: 12
  • Tie: 1

PKL 2025 Eliminator 3: Live streaming and telecast details

Who will feature in the Eliminator 3 match of PKL 2025 on October 28? 
In the Eliminator 3 match of PKL 2025 on October 28, Telugu Titans will take on Patna Pirates from 8 PM IST.
 
Where to watch the live telecast of PKL 2025 Eliminator 3 match in India? 
Star Sports Network will telecast the PKL 2025 Eliminator 3 match in India.
 
Where to watch the live streaming of PKL 2025 Eliminator 3 match in India? 
The live streaming of PKL 2025 Eliminator 3 match will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.

Topics : Telugu Titans Patna Pirates Pro Kabaddi League

First Published: Oct 28 2025 | 5:16 PM IST

