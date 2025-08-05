PKL 2025: Telugu Titans full squad, schedule and live streaming details

The ever-ambitious Telugu Titans enter 2025 searching for a breakthrough after seasons of underperformance and squad churn. This year, they’ve rebuilt aggressively, spending big at the auction and bringing in high-impact all-rounder Bharat Hooda (₹81 lakh) to fortify both raiding and defensive departments.
Moreover, retains like Sagar, Ajit Pawar, and exciting talents such as raiders Praful Zaware and Nitin provide a backbone, while the Titans' international flavour is enhanced by Iran’s Amir Hossein Ejlali. The Titans’ defence showcases youth and depth, and with Vijay Malik also added as an all-rounder, the franchise is banking on newfound squad stability, tactical freshness, and hunger to finally deliver a maiden PKL title to their fans.
PKL 2025: Telugu Titans full squad
Shankar Bhimraj Gadai, Ajit Pandurang Pawar, Ankit, Praful Sudam Zaware, Sagar, Chetan Sahu, Nitin, Rohit, Bharat Hooda, Vijay Malik, Shubham Shinde, Amir Hossein Ejlali, Ganesh Parki, Ashish Narwal, Manjeet, Jai Bhagwan, Aman, Rahul Dagar
PKL 2025: Telugu Titans full schedule
|Date
|Match No.
|Teams
|Venue
|August 29, 2025
|Match 1
|Telugu Titans vs Tamil Thalaivas
|Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium, Vizag
|August 30, 2025
|Match 3
|Telugu Titans vs UP Yoddhas
|Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium, Vizag
|September 04, 2025
|Match 13
|Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Telugu Titans
|Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium, Vizag
|September 07, 2025
|Match 19
|Bengal Warriorz vs Telugu Titans
|Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium, Vizag
|September 10, 2025
|Match 25
|U Mumba vs Telugu Titans
|Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium, Vizag
|September 13, 2025
|Match 32
|Puneri Paltan vs Telugu Titans
|SMS Indoor stadium, Jaipur
|September 15, 2025
|Match 34
|Bengaluru Bulls vs Telugu Titans
|SMS Indoor stadium, Jaipur
|September 17, 2025
|Match 37
|Telugu Titans vs Dabang Delhi K.C.
|SMS Indoor stadium, Jaipur
|September 19, 2025
|Match 42
|Tamil Thalaivas vs Telugu Titans
|SMS Indoor stadium, Jaipur
|September 23, 2025
|Match 47
|Gujarat Giants vs Telugu Titans
|SMS Indoor stadium, Jaipur
|September 30, 2025
|Match 55
|Telugu Titans vs Patna Pirates
|SDAT Multi purpose Indoor Stadium, Chennai
|October 05, 2025
|Match 65
|UP Yoddhas vs Telugu Titans
|SDAT Multi purpose Indoor Stadium, Chennai
|October 08, 2025
|Match 71
|Telugu Titans vs Haryana Steelers
|SDAT Multi purpose Indoor Stadium, Chennai
|October 15, 2025
|Match 85
|Telugu Titans vs Bengal Warriorz
|Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium, Delhi
|October 16, 2025
|Match 89
|Telugu Titans vs U Mumba
|Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium, Delhi
|October 18, 2025
|Match 95
|Telugu Titans vs Puneri Paltan
|Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium, Delhi
|October 19, 2025
|Match 97
|Telugu Titans vs Gujarat Giants
|Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium, Delhi
|October 22, 2025
|Match 103
|Haryana Steelers vs Telugu Titans
|Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium, Delhi
When will PKL 2025 begin?
The PKL 2025 will begin on August 29 at the Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium in Vizag.
When will Telugu Titans play their first match in PKL 2025?
Telugu Titans will start their PKL 2025 campaign against Tamil Thalaivas on August 29 in the opening game of the season at the Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium in Vizag.
How many matches will Telugu Titans play in PKL 2025?
Telugu Titans will play a total of 18 matches in their PKL 2025 campaign during the league stages.
Where to watch live telecast of Telugu Titans matches in PKL 2025 in India?
All the PKL 2025 matches of Telugu Titans will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network in India.
Where to watch live streaming of Telugu Titans matches in PKL 2025 in India?
All the PKL 2025 matches of Telugu Titans will be streamed live on the JioHotstar app and website in India.