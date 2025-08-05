Tuesday, August 05, 2025 | 06:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
PKL 2025: Telugu Titans full squad, schedule and live streaming details

PKL 2025: Telugu Titans full squad, schedule and live streaming details

Telugu Titans will start their PKL 2025 campaign against Tamil Thalaivas on August 29 in the opening game of the season at the Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium in Vizag

PKL 2025: Telugu Titans full squad

PKL 2025: Telugu Titans full squad

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Aug 05 2025 | 6:13 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The ever-ambitious Telugu Titans enter 2025 searching for a breakthrough after seasons of underperformance and squad churn. This year, they’ve rebuilt aggressively, spending big at the auction and bringing in high-impact all-rounder Bharat Hooda (₹81 lakh) to fortify both raiding and defensive departments. 
 
Moreover, retains like Sagar, Ajit Pawar, and exciting talents such as raiders Praful Zaware and Nitin provide a backbone, while the Titans' international flavour is enhanced by Iran’s Amir Hossein Ejlali. The Titans’ defence showcases youth and depth, and with Vijay Malik also added as an all-rounder, the franchise is banking on newfound squad stability, tactical freshness, and hunger to finally deliver a maiden PKL title to their fans.
 

PKL 2025: Telugu Titans full squad

Shankar Bhimraj Gadai, Ajit Pandurang Pawar, Ankit, Praful Sudam Zaware, Sagar, Chetan Sahu, Nitin, Rohit, Bharat Hooda, Vijay Malik, Shubham Shinde, Amir Hossein Ejlali, Ganesh Parki, Ashish Narwal, Manjeet, Jai Bhagwan, Aman, Rahul Dagar

PKL 2025: Telugu Titans full schedule

Date Match No. Teams Venue
August 29, 2025 Match 1 Telugu Titans vs Tamil Thalaivas Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium, Vizag
August 30, 2025 Match 3 Telugu Titans vs UP Yoddhas Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium, Vizag
September 04, 2025 Match 13 Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Telugu Titans Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium, Vizag
September 07, 2025 Match 19 Bengal Warriorz vs Telugu Titans Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium, Vizag
September 10, 2025 Match 25 U Mumba vs Telugu Titans Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium, Vizag
September 13, 2025 Match 32 Puneri Paltan vs Telugu Titans SMS Indoor stadium, Jaipur
September 15, 2025 Match 34 Bengaluru Bulls vs Telugu Titans SMS Indoor stadium, Jaipur
September 17, 2025 Match 37 Telugu Titans vs Dabang Delhi K.C. SMS Indoor stadium, Jaipur
September 19, 2025 Match 42 Tamil Thalaivas vs Telugu Titans SMS Indoor stadium, Jaipur
September 23, 2025 Match 47 Gujarat Giants vs Telugu Titans SMS Indoor stadium, Jaipur
September 30, 2025 Match 55 Telugu Titans vs Patna Pirates SDAT Multi purpose Indoor Stadium, Chennai
October 05, 2025 Match 65 UP Yoddhas vs Telugu Titans SDAT Multi purpose Indoor Stadium, Chennai
October 08, 2025 Match 71 Telugu Titans vs Haryana Steelers SDAT Multi purpose Indoor Stadium, Chennai
October 15, 2025 Match 85 Telugu Titans vs Bengal Warriorz Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium, Delhi
October 16, 2025 Match 89 Telugu Titans vs U Mumba Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium, Delhi
October 18, 2025 Match 95 Telugu Titans vs Puneri Paltan Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium, Delhi
October 19, 2025 Match 97 Telugu Titans vs Gujarat Giants Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium, Delhi
October 22, 2025 Match 103 Haryana Steelers vs Telugu Titans Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium, Delhi

PKL 2025: Live streaming and telecast details of all Telugu Titans matches

When will PKL 2025 begin? 
The PKL 2025 will begin on August 29 at the Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium in Vizag.
 
When will Telugu Titans play their first match in PKL 2025? 
Telugu Titans will start their PKL 2025 campaign against Tamil Thalaivas on August 29 in the opening game of the season at the Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium in Vizag.
 
How many matches will Telugu Titans play in PKL 2025? 
Telugu Titans will play a total of 18 matches in their PKL 2025 campaign during the league stages.
 
Where to watch live telecast of Telugu Titans matches in PKL 2025 in India? 
All the PKL 2025 matches of Telugu Titans will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network in India.
 
Where to watch live streaming of Telugu Titans matches in PKL 2025 in India? 
All the PKL 2025 matches of Telugu Titans will be streamed live on the JioHotstar app and website in India.
 

Telugu Titans Pro Kabaddi League

First Published: Aug 05 2025 | 6:13 PM IST

